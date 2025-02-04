CEFS: Moving This Risk-On Vehicle To Hold (Rating Downgrade)

Feb. 04, 2025 8:33 AM ETSaba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS)SPY, GAM, ADX, ASA, VG
Binary Tree Analytics
4.95K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • CEFS is a multi-asset 60/40 fund using Closed-End Funds as building blocks. Saba Capital actively manages the portfolio, capitalizing on CEF discount narrowing opportunities.
  • CEFS has delivered a strong performance, comparable to the S&P 500 in 2024, driven by its active management, successful CEF arbitrage strategies, and favorable market conditions.
  • A core element of CEFS's strategy is Saba Capital's active management, which aims to generate alpha by identifying and exploiting unwarranted discounts in CEF valuations.
  • CEFS has shown resilience in down markets, with a -14% drawdown in 2022 and effective active management, but current macro risks warrant caution.

A pie chart made of textured material

Richard Drury

Thesis

The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) is a name we have covered before with a 'Buy' rating in 2024. The fund has outperformed since, providing a total return comparable with the S&P 500:

The index is

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics
4.95K Followers
With an investment banking cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics ('BTA') aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades. BTA focuses on CEFs, ETFs and Special Situations, and aims to deliver high annualized returns with a low volatility profile. We have been investing for over 20 years after obtaining a Finance major at a top university.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CEFS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CEFS ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on CEFS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CEFS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News