CEFS: Moving This Risk-On Vehicle To Hold (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- CEFS is a multi-asset 60/40 fund using Closed-End Funds as building blocks. Saba Capital actively manages the portfolio, capitalizing on CEF discount narrowing opportunities.
- CEFS has delivered a strong performance, comparable to the S&P 500 in 2024, driven by its active management, successful CEF arbitrage strategies, and favorable market conditions.
- A core element of CEFS's strategy is Saba Capital's active management, which aims to generate alpha by identifying and exploiting unwarranted discounts in CEF valuations.
- CEFS has shown resilience in down markets, with a -14% drawdown in 2022 and effective active management, but current macro risks warrant caution.
