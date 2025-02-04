Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBKL) is a global dry bulk cargo shipping company that operates globally. Among the main commodities that the company transports are iron ore, coal and grains, among others. Although the current international context presents some warning signs, the company maintains some
Star Bulk Carriers Corp: An Opportunity Linked To Commodities
Summary
- Star bulk 3W2024 Adjusted EBITDA was $144 millions, if we annualize this value, with the current EV of $2.83 billion, that gives us an EV/EBITDA ratio of 4.9x.
- A negative point to highlight is the increase in daily OPEX per vessel. While 3Q2024 closed at $5,287, 3Q2023 closed at $4,914.
- On the commoditie transport demand side, we can see that sustained growth has been maintained over the last 15 years.
- Star bulk is only surpassed by one of its peers which has a lower OPEX by 2.3%.
