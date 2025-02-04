Baron Opportunity Fund Q4 2024 Shareholder Letter

olm26250

Dear Baron Opportunity Fund Shareholder:

During the fourth quarter, Baron Opportunity Fund® (the Fund) rose 11.92% (Institutional Shares), significantly outperforming the Russell 3000 Growth Index (the Benchmark), which advanced 6.82%, and the S&P 500 Index, which gained 2.41%. For the full year 2024, the Fund posted solid returns, climbing 40.25%, beating the Benchmark, which rose 32.46%, and the S&P 500 Index, which improved 25.02%.

Table I. Performance† - Annualized for periods ended December 31, 2024

Baron Opportunity Fund Retail Shares1,2 Baron Opportunity Fund Institutional Shares1,2,3 Russell 3000 Growth Index1 S&P 500 Index1 Three Months4 11.86% 11.92% 6.82% 2.41% One Year 39.89% 40.25% 32.46% 25.02% Three Years 6.07% 6.34% 9.93% 8.94% Five Years 20.33% 20.65% 18.25% 14.53% Ten Years 17.87% 18.17% 16.22% 13.10% Fifteen Years 16.08% 16.39% 16.11% 13.88% Since Inception(February 29, 2000) 10.07% 10.25% 7.69% 8.06% Click to enlarge

Performance listed in the above table is net of annual operating expenses. Annual expense ratio for the Retail Shares and Institutional Shares as of September 30, 2023 was 1.32% and 1.06%, respectively The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate; an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. The Adviser may waive or reimburse certain Fund expenses pursuant to a contract expiring on August 29, 2035, unless renewed for another 11-year term and the Fund's transfer agency expenses may be reduced by expense offsets from an unaffiliated transfer agent, without which performance would have been lower. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. For performance information current to the most recent month end, visit BaronCapitalGroup.com or call 1-800-99-BARON. †The Fund's historical performance was impacted by gains from IPOs and there is no guarantee that these results can be repeated or that the Fund's level of participation in IPOs will be the same in the future. (1)The Russell 3000® Growth Index measures the performance of the broad growth segment of the U.S. equity universe. The S&P 500 Index measures the performance of 500 widely held large-cap U.S. companies. All rights in the FTSE Russell Index (the "Index") vest in the relevant LSE Group company which owns the Index. Russell® is a trademark of the relevant LSE Group company and is used by any other LSE Group company under license. Neither LSE Group nor its licensors accept any liability for any errors or omissions in the indexes or data and no party may rely on any indexes or data contained in this communication The Fund includes reinvestment of dividends, net of withholding taxes, while the Russell 3000® Growth Index and S&P 500 Index include reinvestment of dividends before taxes. Reinvestment of dividends positively impacts the performance results. The indexes are unmanaged. Index performance is not Fund performance. Investors cannot invest directly in an index. (2)The performance data in the table does not reflect the deduction of taxes that a shareholder would pay on Fund distributions or redemption of Fund shares (3)Performance for the Institutional Shares prior to May 29, 2009 is based on the performance of the Retail Shares, which have a distribution fee. The Institutional Shares do not have a distribution fee. If the annual returns for the Institutional Shares prior to May 29, 2009 did not reflect this fee, the returns would be higher. (4)Not annualized Click to enlarge

Review & Outlook

U.S. equities increased in the fourth quarter, with most of the strength coming in November following Donald Trump's re-election as President and Republicans securing majorities in both chambers of Congress. The market reacted to the Republican sweep by factoring in the elevated probability that the Trump administration will be able to implement the economic policies espoused by his campaign, including lower taxes, higher tariffs, and government deregulation. If enacted, investors expect these programs to enhance economic growth. The Trump rally faded in late December as interest rates rose following more hawkish-than-expected commentary from the Federal Reserve at the committee's December meeting despite lowering the Fed rate by 25 basis points, further fueling the rate move spurred by widening tariff-related inflation concerns. Fourth quarter stock market performance continued to be narrow. After posting modest gains in the third quarter, the Magnificent Seven roared back during the period, accounting for 73% of the Benchmark's fourth quarter returns and 67% of the Benchmark's overall performance in 2024, appreciating by 47.9% as a group during the year while other stocks in the Benchmark gained 19.7%. Sector performance mirrored this lopsided market dynamic, as Consumer Discretionary, Communication Services, and Information Technology were among the few sectors that managed gains in the fourth quarter. Fund holdings Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) (+54.4%), Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) (+17.7%), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) (+10.6%), and Apple Inc. (AAPL) (+7.6%), as well as Alphabet Inc. (+14.3%), led the way in these sectors.

As shown above, the Fund delivered robust performance in both the fourth quarter and full year 2024, with strong absolute gains and solid relative outperformance against both the Benchmark and the Morningstar Large Growth Category Average (the Peer Group). For the quarter, the Fund produced excess returns of 510 basis points versus the Benchmark and 653 basis points versus the Peer Group; for the year, those figures were 779 basis points and 1,129 basis points*. As you can see, the average large-cap growth manager trailed the Benchmark for the quarter and year alike.

*As of 12/31/2024, the annualized returns of the Morningstar Large Growth Category average were 28.96%, 15.42%, 14.02%, and 14.17% for the 1-, 5-, 10, and 15-year periods, respectively.

The Fund's outperformance for both the quarter and year was driven by stock picking across a diversified set of innovation and secular-growth leaders. From a sector attribution perspective, the Fund's stock-specific effect added 577 basis points of relative gains for the quarter and 828 basis points for the year, both figures over 100% of the Fund's excess returns.

For the quarter, stock picking shined in the IT, Industrials, and Consumer Discretionary sectors. From a stock perspective, the largest contributors to relative outperformance included launch and satellite broadband groundbreaker Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) (SPACE), a high-profile private company founded by Elon Musk; its sister company, electric vehicle and autonomous driving and robotics trailblazer Tesla; AI networking and custom compute leader Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) ; e-commerce platform pioneer Shopify Inc. (SHOP) ; collaboration and productivity software provider Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) ; and streaming audio winner Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT).

(SpaceX) (SPACE), a high-profile private company founded by Elon Musk; its sister company, electric vehicle and autonomous driving and robotics trailblazer Tesla; AI networking and custom compute leader ; e-commerce platform pioneer ; collaboration and productivity software provider ; and streaming audio winner For the year, stock picking excelled in the IT, Health Care, Industrials, and Communication Services sectors. Stand-out stocks included AI platform pioneer and leader, NVIDIA; SpaceX; Spotify; GLP-1 challenger, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX); Broadcom; and antibody immunology platform innovator argenx SE (ARGX).

As I touched on last quarter, while large investments across the Magnificent Seven have contributed to the Fund's impressive investment gains over the past couple of years, we have aimed to differentiate our portfolio and performance by stock selection within the group and diversification away from it. For the year, our Magnificent Seven investments accounted for 66% of the Fund's overall return (roughly the same as the Benchmark), and our stock picking within the group measured 79% of our relative outperformance. But for the fourth quarter, Magnificent Seven investments totaled just 44% of our overall return (versus 73% for the Benchmark) and only 9% of our relative outperformance. As of this writing, the Magnificent Seven's weight in the Benchmark is 53.3%, but the Fund's allocation is now just under 10 points lower, with a moderate overweight in Tesla; material underweights in Apple and Alphabet; and slight overweights in NVIDIA, Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), and Amazon.

On stage at the Baron Conference, I gave three reasons why investing in innovative, secular-growth themes and the broad technology space has been and remains a good place to invest. Here's a snapshot of what I presented:

Growth: If you believe Warren Buffett, in the long term the market acts as a weighing machine. The best stocks are those that get fat on profits through sustainable top-line growth. The most powerful drivers of durable growth are secular innovation trends like these [see list below].

If you believe Warren Buffett, in the long term the market acts as a weighing machine. The best stocks are those that get fat on profits through sustainable top-line growth. The most powerful drivers of durable growth are secular innovation trends like these [see list below]. The future: We live in the age of technology. SpaceX rockets land in mechanical arms. EVs drive themselves. Robots help doctors perform surgery and will soon work in factories and even our homes. AI agents assist human workers and may one day replace them.

We live in the age of technology. SpaceX rockets land in mechanical arms. EVs drive themselves. Robots help doctors perform surgery and will soon work in factories and even our homes. AI agents assist human workers and may one day replace them. Returns: The top investments of the last half century all won by innovating and exploiting technology breakthroughs. That's why the Magnificent Seven all have trillion-dollar market caps. It's also why these companies yielded "10 Bagger" returns for us-a slide showed CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP), The Trade Desk (TTD), Tesla, Gartner, Inc. (IT), argenx, NVIDIA, ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW), and Amazon.

Below is a partial list of the secular megatrends we focus on:

Cloud computing

Software-as-a-service (SaaS)

AI

Mobile

Semiconductors

Digital media/entertainment

Targeted digital advertising

E-commerce

Genetic medicine/genomics

Minimally invasive surgical procedures

Cybersecurity

EVs/autonomous driving

Electronic payments

Robotics

We continue to run a high-conviction portfolio with an emphasis on the secular trends cited and listed. Among others, during the fourth quarter we initiated or added to the following positions:

Networking: Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET)

Capital Markets: LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA)

Cybersecurity: CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) and Zscaler, Inc. (ZS)

and AI: X.AI Corp.

Semiconductors: indie Semiconductor, Inc. (INDI)

Top Contributors to Performance

Table II. - Top contributors to performance for the quarter ended December 31, 2024

Contribution to Return (%) Tesla, Inc. 2.32 NVIDIA Corporation 1.59 Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 1.50 Broadcom Inc. 1.35 Amazon.com, Inc. 1.17 Click to enlarge

Tesla, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells fully electric vehicles, related software and components, and solar and energy storage products. The company has contributed positively to our results, with growing investor confidence in Tesla's promising AI initiatives, its stabilizing financials, and the release of highly anticipated new vehicle models aimed at accelerating growth. Despite macroeconomic challenges, delivery data in key markets like China have shown considerable improvement while the energy segment's growth remains robust, and the segment's gross margins reached a record 30%. These factors supported stronger than expected profitability, including a 20% increase in overall gross profits last quarter, reversing a declining year-over-year trend. Tesla is channeling these funds into its AI developments, including autonomous-driving technologies and humanoid robots. During the quarter, the company expanded its cutting-edge computing center in Texas and introduced an enhanced version of its Full Self Driving software, version 13, which has demonstrated significant improvements over earlier iterations. With rapid product innovation and expectations for a favorable regulatory environment under the incoming Trump administration, investors are increasingly optimistic about the accelerated rollout of robotaxi technology. Further, Elon Musk's recent commentary suggests that Tesla's humanoid robot start-up business may scale faster than many had anticipated. We continue to believe that Tesla remains the innovation leader in real-world, physical AI, and these developments have only provided further support for our view.

NVIDIA Corporation is a semiconductor and systems company specializing in compute and networking systems for accelerated computing. Its unmatched leadership in AI infrastructure, spanning GPUs, systems, software and networking solutions, continues to drive robust performance. During the quarter, NVIDIA delivered solid results, with record data center revenues amid ongoing demand for its last generation Hopper products, while maintaining a high-confidence outlook for sustained growth in AI infrastructure. Though there are growing debates around the continued buildout of training infrastructure, the advent of reasoning models, which employ chain-of-thought architectures requiring multiple passes through the model, is expected to significantly increase compute intensity in both training and inference. This reinforces our confidence in sustained demand for NVIDIA's compute infrastructure over the medium term, as both training and inference scaling will require high-performance systems. In multiple public appearances, NVIDIA's management has reiterated the faster-than-expected ramp of its Blackwell next generation products, despite rumors to the contrary. Moreover, management has confirmed that gross margins should stabilize round the 75% level once Blackwell products are fully scaled, and that future generations (e.g., Rubin) will not face similar margin pressure during ramp-up. NVIDIA's growing traction in AI networking through Ethernet switches adds another strong pillar to its growth story. The ongoing transition from a chip-only model to a systems and software-driven business further strengthens NVIDIA's long-term profitability. Given its leadership in AI compute, networking, and systems, combined with a clear line of sight to sustained AI infrastructure demand, we remain confident in holding our position as NVIDIA continues to shape the future of accelerated computing.

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) is a high-profile private company founded by Elon Musk. Its primary focus is on developing and launching advanced rockets, satellites, and spacecrafts, with the ambitious long-term goal of enabling human colonization of Mars. SpaceX is generating significant value with the rapid expansion of its Starlink broadband service. The company is successfully deploying a vast constellation of Starlink satellites in Earth's orbit, reporting substantial growth in active users, and regularly deploying new and more efficient hardware technology. Furthermore, SpaceX has established itself as a leading launch provider by offering highly reliable and cost-effective launches, leveraging the company's reusable launch technology. SpaceX capabilities extend to strategic services such as crewed space flights. Moreover, SpaceX is making tremendous progress on its newest rocket, Starship, which is the largest, most powerful rocket ever flown. This next-generation vehicle represents a significant leap forward in reusability and space exploration capabilities. We value SpaceX using prices of recent financing transactions.

Top Detractors from Performance

Table III. - Top detractors from performance for the quarter ended December 31, 2024

Contribution to Return (%) Viking Therapeutics, Inc. -0.32 Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. -0.30 Microsoft Corporation -0.29 ASML Holding N.V. -0.25 Vaxcyte, Inc. -0.12 Click to enlarge

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company with a best-in-class GLP-1/GIP in development for the treatment of obesity. Despite disclosing strong oral GLP-1/GIP data in early November at Obesity Week, Viking's shares fell on the investor concerns that the company is unlikely to be acquired. The question for Viking is whether it can make the capital investments needed to manufacture these peptide drugs at scale as a standalone company. We think Viking's drugs are worth more as part of a large pharmaceutical company with the capital to invest in manufacturing and sales and marketing at the time of launch. We believe Viking has a very good injectable GLP-1/GIP entering Phase 3 trials next year and capturing even a small percentage share of the market would drive significant upside.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops gene therapies for rare diseases. As discussed below, we exited our position during the quarter.

Microsoft Corporation is the world's largest software and cloud computing company. Microsoft was traditionally known for its Windows and Office products, but over the last five years it has built a $150 billion run-rate cloud business, including its Azure cloud infrastructure service and its Office 365 and Dynamics 365 cloud-delivered applications. Shares gave back some gains from strong performance over the first half of 2024. For the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, Microsoft reported a solid quarter with total revenue growing 16%, about 2% ahead of the Street. The outperformance was driven by stable performance across several segments, but most of the upside came from the More Personal Computing segment as both gaming and search exceeded guidance. Azure reported growth was about 1% ahead of expectations, up 34%, including 12 points of growth from AI-related services; Microsoft Cloud grew 22%; and the total business delivered 47% operating income margins and 29% free cash flow margins. The company reiterated its fiscal 2025 targets of double-digit top-line and operating income growth. Over the short term, however, Microsoft continues to work through supply constraints around AI infrastructure capacity, which is capping Azure growth and causing it to be stable but not yet accelerating. This has disappointed the Street and impacted recent trading in Microsoft's stock. We expect Azure growth to reaccelerate in the second half of the fiscal year as these supply constraints ease. We also believe Microsoft's AI application business will benefit from Microsoft 365 adoption, as more proof-of-concepts move into production. We remain confident that Microsoft is well positioned across the overlapping software, cloud computing, and AI landscapes.

Portfolio Structure

We invest in secular growth and innovative businesses across all market capitalizations, with the bulk of the portfolio landing in the large-cap zone. Morningstar categorizes the Fund as U.S. Large Growth. As of the end of the fourth quarter, the largest market cap holding in the Fund was $3.8 trillion and the smallest was $500 million. The median market cap of the Fund was $37.4 billion, and the weighted average market cap was $1.3 trillion.

To end the quarter, the Fund had $1.5 billion of assets under management. We had investments in 45 unique companies. The Fund's top 10 positions accounted for 59.1% of net assets.

Table IV. - Top 10 holdings as of December 31, 2024

Quarter End Market Cap($ billions) Quarter End Investment Value ($ millions) Percent of Net Assets (%) NVIDIA Corporation 3,288.8 170.8 11.3 Microsoft Corporation 3,133.8 162.0 10.7 Amazon.com, Inc. 2,306.9 106.5 7.0 Tesla, Inc. 1,296.4 90.1 5.9 Broadcom Inc. 1,086.7 78.8 5.2 Meta Platforms, Inc. 1,478.6 72.0 4.8 Apple Inc. 3,785.3 67.9 4.5 Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 349.1 59.6 3.9 Spotify Technology S.A. 89.8 47.8 3.2 argenx SE 37.1 39.8 2.6 Click to enlarge

Recent Activity

Table V. - Top net purchases for the quarter ended December 31, 2024

Quarter End Market Cap($ billions) Net Amount Purchased($ millions) Arista Networks, Inc. 139.2 15.6 LPL Financial Holdings Inc. 24.4 15.2 Inari Medical, Inc. 3.0 12.7 CyberArk Software Ltd. 16.4 10.3 X.AI Corp. 45.1 10.0 Click to enlarge

This quarter, we initiated a position in Arista Networks, Inc., a leading provider of high-performance networking solutions for data centers, cloud providers, and enterprises. Arista's advanced switching and routing platforms, powered by its proprietary software, offer enhanced scalability, automation, and flexibility. The company generates revenue through hardware sales bundled with software and post-contract support services, serving major cloud players like Microsoft and Meta, along with a growing range of enterprise customers.

The buildout of AI infrastructure is significantly more network-intensive than conventional data centers, as large numbers of compute systems need to interact with each other via backend networking switches. Additionally, these systems must connect to end users, similar to traditional data centers, creating a front-end networking opportunity. This dual requirement - backend for compute communication and frontend for user connectivity - creates a massive opportunity for networking solutions. Historically, the industry relied on InfiniBand networking exclusively provided by NVIDIA until 2024. However, a shift toward Ethernet-based networking is now underway. Arista, as the leading systems provider for complex networking workloads in traditional data centers at Microsoft and Meta, is well positioned to capitalize on this transition. Furthermore, as AI clusters expand, the complexity and dollar intensity of networking grows non-linearly, implying faster growth than compute components.

The key debate surrounding Arista is its AI-driven revenue potential in 2025. Our proprietary bottom-up analysis-factoring in AI chip shipments, backend networking for model training, and frontend infrastructure for user connectivity-suggests significant upside to current guidance and Street expectations. Beyond AI, Arista is poised to gain market share in the broader enterprise segment, taking business from larger incumbents. With its leadership in Ethernet switching and best-in-class software, Arista is well positioned to benefit from secular growth trends and long-term tailwinds, offering a compelling runway for revenue expansion and healthy stock returns.

In the most recent quarter, we initiated a position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. LPL is the largest independent broker-dealer (IBD) in the U.S. and supports independent financial advisors who run their own practices. LPL is a beneficiary of secular growth in the demand for financial advice, and a shift among financial advisors away from large banks (also known as wirehouses) towards independent models. As the largest IBD, LPL is well placed to continue taking share in this market, as it can offer advisors high-quality technology, a range of business models, and best-in-class incentives. Additionally, LPL is a beneficiary of higher interest rates because it earns a yield on the uninvested cash balances held in client accounts, although it runs a capital-light business.

LPL's turnkey platform helps independent financial advisors run their practices more efficiently and serve their clients more effectively. Traditionally, most financial advisors worked as employees of wirehouses but over time, advisors have begun to favor independent models in which they become the owner-operator of their own advisory practice. Advisors are favoring this independence as it allows them to both retain far more of the revenue they generate and affords them greater flexibility over how to run their business. LPL is also winning with independent advisors at other IBDs, which are smaller and less able to invest in the capabilities that LPL is developing. LPL invests more than its competitors in developing the technology and capabilities that allow advisors to run their practices efficiently. This technology helps simplify and consolidate mission-critical functions such as account opening, client relationship management, trading and portfolio rebalancing, and reporting. Beyond technology, LPL has innovated a range of different advisor models that allow the advisor to outsource as much of their practice operations as they choose. This provides advisors with a high degree of flexibility as they make the transition to independence and means that LPL can position itself as an attractive IBD to a wide range of advisors.

The combination of these benefits enables LPL to continue taking share and recruiting more assets onto its platform. Over time, the company has improved its organic growth rate of Net New Assets from 2% to 5% to 7% to 10%. Besides asset recruitment, LPL is also a beneficiary of rising asset prices, which grow its base of assets under management. We believe that low teens asset growth can generate similar growth in gross profit, while improving margins and significant share repurchases contribute to earnings per share growth at a mid-high teens rate for an extended period.

Inari Medical, Inc. offers catheter-based devices to remove clots from venous thromboembolism (VTE). VTE is a disease state that manifests as deep vein thrombosis (DVT), in which a clot cuts off blood flow in a deep vein (usually in the leg), and as pulmonary embolism (PE), when the clot in the leg breaks off and circulates to lodge in the blood vessels that supply the lungs. VTE is the third most common vascular condition in the U.S. after heart attacks and strokes, and if left untreated can be fatal. Inari's devices are differentiated in that they are specially tailored to venous biology and effectively remove clots without the side effects of alternatives like thrombolytic drugs, which can cause severe bleeding. We invested in Inari during the quarter because we believed the company was attacking a large, unpenetrated addressable opportunity of more than $6 billion, and that the VTE treatment space was still in the very early days of converting to device-based interventions. While we intended to be long-term investors, Stryker, a global leader in medical technologies, apparently agreed with our theses that the VTE space was ripe for disruption and announced its intent to acquire Inari for $80 per share in early January.

This quarter, we initiated a position in CyberArk Software Ltd., an identity security platform that focuses primarily on privileged access management (PAM). CyberArk's technology prevents bad actors from stealing and exploiting the credentials of "superuser" accounts like IT administrators, cybersecurity managers, and network administrators. CyberArk detects, stores, and manages all the privileged credentials in an organization, monitors the critical IT systems, and helps contain the damage a hacker can cause if they breach a corporate network. The increasing frequency and severity of ransomware attacks, heightening geopolitical tension, and stricter regulatory disclosure requirements for public companies that experience breaches have all made PAM a higher priority IT spend category. CyberArk is the market leader in the PAM sector, with over 25% share. The company also recently closed its acquisition of Venafi, an identity security vendor that helps companies secure machine identities, such as digital certificates and SSH keys, that facilitate computer-to-computer communication. The deal, which is accretive to CyberArk's already healthy margins, makes CyberArk the most comprehensive identity solution in the market and expands the cross-sell opportunity. We see a long runway for organic growth, cross-sell synergy, and margin expansion, all of which should enable free cash flow per share to compound at an attractive rate and bode well for the stock.

During the fourth quarter, we invested in X.AI Corp., which was founded by Elon Musk and has emerged as an up-and-coming investment opportunity in the rapidly evolving AI landscape. The company's recent multi-billion dollar fundraising round aims to fuel its ambitious goal of developing AI "to understand the true nature of the universe." X.AI started pursuing AI development years after major players like Google and OpenAI. But in the short period since its inception, X.AI has developed and launched its first AI model and product, Grok, and its successor, Grok 2, which has produced impressive benchmark results compared to models from its more established competitors. X.AI is currently developing its next version, Grok 3. These impressive early efforts and results showcase X.AI's ability to rapidly develop sophisticated models with relatively lean resources. The recent funding is expected to further support its innovation and monetization efforts by enabling access to more computational power and further attracting top talent.

The company's leadership is a significant asset. Elon's track record in AI development spans many years, including autonomous driving AI model, software, and hardware capabilities at Tesla; deploying AI to improve X.com's (formerly Twitter) functionality; and even co-founding OpenAI. Across his other business engagements, Elon has demonstrated his unique leadership and track record of driving tremendous innovation in complex environments. The X.AI founding team also includes key figures from OpenAI, Google's DeepMind, Tesla, Microsoft, and Meta.

Beyond its team, X.AI's competitive edge stems from several other factors such as data access, computation power and ability to execute complex engineering challenges, software and hardware integration, and distribution opportunities. X.AI has unique access to X.com's data, representing one of the largest growing repositories of real-time, multimodal, diverse, human-to-human interaction data sets available in the world today. About 600 million people use X.com monthly. Users spend over 361.9 billion seconds and watch over 8 billion videos a day on the platform. As the company grows, it's likely to broaden its access to other valuable data assets.

On the computational front, X.AI recently deployed the largest, highest density compute clusters in the world, operationalizing 100,000 NVIDIA H-100 GPUs in only 122 days and starting to run training workloads just 19 days after the first servers were delivered. Jensen Huang, NVIDIA's CEO, publicly proclaimed "there's only one person in the world who can do this and that's Elon." Elon and the X.AI team plan to build an even larger accelerated-compute cluster, with a goal of 300,000 GPUs, by summer of 2025.

Distribution opportunities for X.AI are also substantial. The company's collaboration with X.com provides immediate access to hundreds of millions of users, offering a valuable user base early in its development. Additionally, X.AI is well positioned to explore more traditional distribution channels, including business-to-business integrations and dedicated standalone consumer solutions, which should benefit from Elon's reach.

Although these are still relatively early days for AI, we are confident in the disruptive potential and value creation opportunities that lie ahead. X.AI's focused strategy, formidable talent, and innovative approach position it as a potentially significant player in shaping the future of AI. As AI continues to reshape industries and create new market opportunities, X.AI can benefit substantially in the coming years and decades.

Table VI. - Top net sales for the quarter ended December 31, 2024

Quarter End Market Cap or Market Cap When Sold($ billions) Net Amount Sold($ millions) CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. 86.5 17.5 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. 44.8 16.7 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 252.9 14.7 The Trade Desk 58.0 9.0 Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 1.2 8.5 Click to enlarge

In the cybersecurity software space, we exited CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., whose stock rebounded to peak valuation levels after last summer's July outage, and reinvested those proceeds in CyberArk and Zscaler.

In the semiconductor space, we exited Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. We shifted some of the capital from these sales into building our position size in automotive semiconductor challenger, indie Semiconductor, and initiating a position in AI networking leader, Arista Networks.

We trimmed our The Trade Desk position to maintain an appropriate positions size, given the stock's strong performance and valuation.

We exited Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., redeploying the capital into Inari Medical, where we got an unexpected but almost-immediate payday with Stryker's announced acquisition of the company.

I remain confident in and committed to the strategy of the Fund: durable growth based on powerful, long-term, innovation-driven secular growth trends. We continue to believe that non-cyclical, durable, and resilient growth should be part of investors' portfolios and that our strategy will deliver solid long-term returns for our shareholders.

Sincerely,

Michael A. Lippert, Portfolio Manager

