Tariffs Roil Markets

Lance Roberts
Investing Group Leader
(9min)

Summary

  • The good news about recent volatility in the market is that it has reversed much of the previously aggressive overbought conditions.
  • The bullish trends remain firmly intact while money flows into equities are increasing. Such is why the bid under stocks remains strong for now.
  • Money flows remain positive while the market continues a lengthy consolidation process.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

Over the weekend, President Trump announced tariffs of 25% on both Canada and Mexico, as well as a 10% tariff on China. Such was not unexpected, as contained in the Trump tariff Executive Order. Specifically, that order stated:

This article was written by

Lance Roberts
31.87K Followers

After having been in the investing world for more than 25 years from private banking and investment management to private and venture capital; I have pretty much "been there and done that" at one point or another. I am currently a partner at RIA Advisors in Houston, Texas.

The majority of my time is spent analyzing, researching and writing commentary about investing, investor psychology and macro-views of the markets and the economy. My thoughts are not generally mainstream and are often contrarian in nature but I try an use a common sense approach, clear explanations and my “real world” experience in the process.

I am a managing partner of RIA Pro, a weekly subscriber based-newsletter that is distributed to individual and professional investors nationwide. The newsletter covers economic, political and market topics as they relate to your money and life.

I also write a daily blog which is read by thousands nationwide from individuals to professionals at www.realinvestmentadvice.com.

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
RTY
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News