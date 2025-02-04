Palantir Earnings: Raising My Price Target To $120

Victor Dergunov
Investing Group Leader
(13min)

Summary

  • Palantir has surged 1,300% since its low, driven by outstanding results and robust future guidance, making it a strong buy long-term despite its high valuation.
  • Palantir's Q1 revenue guidance of $858-862M and full-year projection of $3.741-$3.757B suggest analysts may still underestimate its potential.
  • Despite its high valuation, Palantir's 30%+ revenue growth and increasing profitability make it a compelling investment, especially on a pullback to $70-$80.
  • Risks include its high P/E ratio and potential macroeconomic disruptions, but Palantir's dominance in AI and enterprise optimization supports its long-term growth.
Artificial Intelligence Processor Concept. AI Big Data Array

BlackJack3D

I've been very bullish on Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR) for a few years now, acquiring most of my stake around the late 2022/early 2023 time frame when the stock was around $7-$15. Palantir became my most significant portfolio position around this time.

This article was written by

Victor Dergunov
50.99K Followers

Victor Dergunov is an independent investor and author with 20 years experience. He preaches diversification and shares investment ideas across all market sectors. Victor aims to help readers build portfolios that perform well in all economic conditions.

He runs the investing group The Financial Prophet where he covers all market sectors and shares strategies for well-diversified investing. Features include: the All-Weather portfolio, trade alerts, technical analysis, daily reports with his latest updates, covered call strategies, and direct access in chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I ma long a diversified portfolio with hedges.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

