Tariff fears turned into realities to kick off February. The threat of price hikes across a range of consumer goods casts a dark shadow over the sanguine inflation story. Look no further than what’s happening with breakeven
TIP: Tariff Fears Creeping Into Breakeven Inflation Rates
Summary
- The iShares TIPS Bond ETF is rated as a hold due to neutral fundamental and technical conditions, despite current inflation concerns.
- TIP offers exposure to U.S. TIPS, with its principal value rising with inflation, but faces interest rate risks and seasonal weakness.
- TIP's effective duration is 6.39, indicating sensitivity to interest rate changes, while its yield to maturity is 4.43%.
- Technical analysis shows TIP is rangebound with resistance at $111-$112 and support at $104.70-$106, but short-term momentum is improving.
