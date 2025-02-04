Palantir: A Favorable Mix Of Pro-AI And Anti-China - Upgrading To Buy

Summary

  • We're upgrading Palantir Technologies Inc. to a buy due to strong investor confidence post-earnings call and favorable U.S. government pro-AI and anti-China sentiment.
  • We think U.S. government revenue will continue to show momentum and expect management to bring its A-game to growing its U.S. commercial revenue in the face of DeepSeek.
  • The stock is priced for perfection at current levels, trading at EV/Sales 66.0x, compared to the growth stock peer average of 14.7x.
  • We expect confidence to build despite this because the retail investor needs a new AI name to latch on to after Nvidia fell through on the DeepSeek news.
  • Palantir has been chosen to be just that, in our opinion. We see Palantir stock outperforming the S&P 500 this quarter, for the third time in a row, and recommend investors add to their position for the intra-quarter trade.
We're upgrading Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) to a buy. This is because we think investor confidence is at a new all-time high after Monday's Q4 FY24 earning call and the new focus on the

