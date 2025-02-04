2025 will be a pivotal year for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). The firm is laying out the groundwork for what I believe to be the epitome of the AI revolution. With unsupervised Full Self-Driving (FSD) becoming
Tesla Will Need To Prove The Viability Of Its Robotaxi Program In June
Summary
- Tesla, Inc. shares have multiple catalysts coming up that can drive the share price, including the testing of unsupervised FSD in Texas and progress towards volume production of Optimus humanoid robots.
- A successful FSD program can open the door for high-margin licensing opportunities with 3rd party automotive OEMs.
- Energy Generation & Storage remains a high-growth segment as new capacity comes online. Management guided a 50% increase in deployments and strong revenue growth from the Shanghai factory ramp-up.
