DSPX Index Nears 3Y High As Focus Shifts From AI To Trade

Cboe Global Markets
311 Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • Implied volatilities gained across asset classes last week as AI stocks tumbled and markets braced for the possibility of tariffs.
  • The real story was in single stocks as NVDA 1M vols almost doubled to a high of 77%, driving a 3.6 pt wk/wk increase in the VIXEQ Index.
  • Downside risks in the market are rising as traders embed more skew and convexity to the SPX vol surface.

A graph moving up

Richard Drury

By Mandy Xu

Cross-Asset Volatility: Implied volatilities gained across asset classes last week as AI stocks tumbled and markets braced for the possibility of tariffs (which materialized over the weekend, with US imposing 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico, and 10% on

This article was written by

Cboe Global Markets
311 Followers
Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace, providing leading products, technology and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
RTY
--
VIX
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News