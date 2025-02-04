I recently had the opportunity to watch a pretty cool documentary, Revenge of the Electric Car (2011), which chronicled the rise of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and three other early entrants in what was then a
Tesla's Next Chapter: Autonomous Ambitions Or Overstretched Hype?
Summary
- Tesla, Inc.'s stock is highly speculative, driven by ambitious projects like Robotaxis and humanoid robots, but the current valuation offers little margin of safety.
- Recent financials fell short, with significant misses in earnings and sales, and a concerning decline in net income and automotive gross profit.
- Despite promising future initiatives, Tesla's timeline for Robotaxis and other projects remains overly optimistic, warranting skepticism.
- TSLA stock's valuation is overstretched, with high multiples compared to peers, indicating potential for downward movement without consistent buying pressure.
