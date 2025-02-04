The long-run expected return for the Global Market Index (GMI) remained above 7% for a third straight month in January, ticking higher vs. December’s estimate. The revised forecast, based on three models defined below, continues to reflect the highest return
Total Return Forecasts: Major Asset Classes - February 4, 2025
Summary
- The long-run expected return for the Global Market Index remained above 7% for a third straight month in January, ticking higher vs. December’s estimate.
- US equities are still the lone downside outlier for expected return relative to the market’s history and the various asset classes that comprise GMI.
- US shares are expected to earn noticeably softer results in the years ahead vs. the market’s realized return over the past decade.
