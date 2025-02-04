Pernas Research Q4 2024 Investment Letter

Deiya Pernas is a former Deputy Chief Investment Officer of a 3.5 billion dollar investment manager. His area of expertise lies in constructing forward-looking views of equities that go against prevailing market perception. Pernas Research is the company he co-manages with his brother, Dean. Over the past three and five-year periods, they have consistently outperformed market averages. Additional research and their published track record can be found at pernasresearch.com..At Pernas Research, their research philosophy is firmly grounded in the investment strategy they have refined throughout their careers. Their primary focus is on identifying attractively-priced companies that fall into two categories: those with the potential to sustain and expand their future cash flows, and those with cash flows that require improvement but possess a clear path to recovery....Education: University of California, Berkeley | BA Economics....INVESTMENT DISCLAIMERS & INVESTMENT RISKS....Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. All investments carry significant risk and all investment decisions of an individual remain the specific responsibility of that individual. There is no guarantee that our research, analysis, and forward-looking price targets will result in profits or that they will not result in a full loss or losses. All investors are advised to fully understand all risks associated with any kind of investing they choose to do.