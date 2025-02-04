Aluminum's Paradox: Prices Hold Strong Despite Global Economic Slump

MetalMiner
2.63K Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • GDP growth in China and the US, the world's two largest aluminum consumers, has slowed for months. Meanwhile, Europe and Japan continued to struggle with stagnant growth for much of 2024.
  • Though still fluctuating within a range, aluminum prices have pushed toward the top in recent weeks.
  • Despite a slowing global economy, a combination of steady demand growth and limited supply-side flexibility has kept aluminum prices elevated.

Metallic, ribbed ventilation tubes

aeduard

Original Post

By Stuart Burns

GDP growth in China and the United States, the world's two largest aluminum consumers, has slowed for months. Meanwhile, Europe and Japan continued to struggle with stagnant growth for much of 2024. Though still fluctuating within a range, aluminum

This article was written by

MetalMiner
2.63K Followers
MetalMiner currently ranks as the largest metals publication in the United States according to third party ranking sites. Geared toward industrial metal procurement professionals, MetalMiner has attracted a wide audience in the finance community as well as a global following. MetalMiner principals have appeared on FoxBusiness.com, MSNBC, NPR Marketplace, BBC Radio among others. The team has also received coverage in The Christian Science Monitor, Forbes, American Metal Market, American Iron and Steel Institute, Automotive Industry Action Guide, among many others. The team's principals have extensive global metals sourcing and trading experience having worked for consulting powerhouses Andersen and Deloitte Consulting and leading trading companies such as Stemcor and Glencore. Updated 14 times a week, MetalMiner continues to grow and attract an audience everywhere.

Recommended For You

About DJUSAL Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DJUSAL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPGSIA
--
DJUSAL
--
LMAHDS03:COM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News