Rare Stock Picks In January 2025 - From 39 Discerning Analysts

Feb. 06, 2025
Summary

  • Welcome to another installment of our monthly Rare Stock Picks series. Today, we're highlighting January 2025 investment picks you may have missed.
  • As you know, some Seeking Alpha analysts are more discerning by nature. Others are finding compelling ideas hard to come by in today's market environment.
  • The following new investment ideas were made by analysts who have NO OTHER Buy/Strong Buy recommendations in the past 3 months, making them rare selections.

As the start of 2025 had no shortage of volatility on a macro and sector level, are there any compelling investment ideas out there that may have flown under your radar?

Below is a list of January Buy recommendations made by analysts who had no other bullish recommendations over the past 3 months.

For your directory assistance, we've classified the opportunities by sector.

Healthcare

Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. (TECX) - Longtime analyst Numenor Capital says its lead asset shows promise in early clinical trials, and with favorable phase 1a data and ongoing phase 1b and 2 trials, it could become a market leader, potentially attracting interest from potential biopharma acquirers. - Tectonic Therapeutic: Protein Engineering Platform For GPCRs

Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) - Individual investor White Falcon Capital says its strategic focus on consumer self-care products and divestment of non-core assets positions it for strong growth and higher margins while recent management changes and operational improvements are expected to drive significant earnings growth. - Perrigo: A Consumer Health Company Close To An Inflection Point

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) - Individual investor Atticus Analysis says that while it is richly valued, it is growing fast and there's every reason to believe that future growth will surprise to the upside (just as it did in 2024). - TG Therapeutics: 2025 Revenues Will Smash Expectations

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) - Longtime analyst ChuckJones says a new market for its medications is poised to take the company to the next level, there is strong revenue and earnings growth, and 2025 Street estimates look very low. - Corcept Therapeutics Generating Strong Revenue And Profit Growth

Financials

Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) - Longtime analyst Kingsley Park Research says it offers an attractive risk/reward, and it is trading below tangible book value with potential for significant

