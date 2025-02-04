Palantir Q4: Unprecedented Demand For AIP But Stock Overvalued, Downgrade To Sell
Summary
- I am downgrading Palantir Technologies Inc. to a Sell rating despite strong growth, citing overvaluation with a fair value of $70 per share.
- Palantir's U.S. commercial revenue surged 64% YoY, driven by AIP technology, but faces intensifying competition and high stock-based compensation costs.
- The company forecasts over 30% revenue growth for FY25, but high SBC spending poses significant margin and free cash flow headwinds.
- Strong balance sheet and strategic partnerships with defense companies provide upside risks, but I recommend waiting for a better entry point.
