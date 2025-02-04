Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 4, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jon Poldan - Vice President, Treasurer & Investor Relations

Mark LaVigne - President & Chief Executive Officer

John Drabik - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bill Chappell - Truist Securities

Peter Grom - UBS

Shovana Chowdhury - JPMorgan

Rob Ottenstein - Evercore

Brian McNamara - Canaccord Genuity

Carla Casella - JPMorgan

William Reuter - Bank of America

Operator

Good morning. My name is Sylvie, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Energizer's First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Conference Call. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Also note that this call is being recorded.

And now I would like to turn the conference over to Jon Poldan, Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations. You may begin your conference.

Jon Poldan

Good morning and welcome to Energizer's first quarter fiscal 2025 conference call. Joining me today are Mark LaVigne, President and Chief Executive Officer; and John Drabik, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. A replay of this call will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website, energizerholdings.com. In addition, the slide deck providing detailed financial results for the quarter is also posted on our website.

During the call, we will make forward-looking statements about the company's future business and financial performance, among other matters. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. We do not undertake update these forward-looking statements.

Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements are included in reports we file with the