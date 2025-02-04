UBS Group AG (UBS) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 4, 2025 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sarah Mackey - Head, IR

Sergio Ermotti - Group CEO

Todd Tuckner - Group CFO

Conference Call Participants

Chris Hallam - Goldman Sachs

Anke Reingen - RBC Capital Markets

Jeremy Sigee - BNP Paribas

Kian Abouhossein - JPMorgan

Giulia Miotto - Morgan Stanley

Stefan Stalmann - Autonomous Research

Andrew Coombs - Citigroup Inc.

Amit Goel - Mediobanca

Antonio Reale - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Piers Brown - HSBC

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. Welcome to the UBS Full Year 2024 Results Presentation. The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast [Operator Instructions].

At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Sarah Mackey, UBS Investor Relations. Please go ahead, madam.

Sarah Mackey

Good morning and welcome everyone. Before we start, I'd like to draw your attention to our cautionary statement slide at the back of today's results presentation. Please also refer to the risk factors included in our Annual Report, together with additional disclosures in our SEC filings. On Slide 2, you can see our agenda for today. Sergio and Todd will go through our fourth quarter and full year results, as well as our investor update, before we move on to Q&A.

It's now my pleasure to hand over to Sergio Ermotti, Group’s CEO.

Sergio Ermotti

Thank you, Sarah, and good morning, everyone. Before we provide an update on how we are delivering on our priorities to meet our 2026 commitments, let me share some highlights for 2024. Strong fourth quarter results contributed to an even stronger full year financial performance as we rebuilt profitability across our businesses.

Our full year net profit of $5.1 billion and underlying return on CET1 capital of 8.7% reflect our unwavering commitment to