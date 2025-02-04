UBS Group AG (UBS) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 4, 2025 3:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Sarah Mackey - Head, IR
Sergio Ermotti - Group CEO
Todd Tuckner - Group CFO
Conference Call Participants
Chris Hallam - Goldman Sachs
Anke Reingen - RBC Capital Markets
Jeremy Sigee - BNP Paribas
Kian Abouhossein - JPMorgan
Giulia Miotto - Morgan Stanley
Stefan Stalmann - Autonomous Research
Andrew Coombs - Citigroup Inc.
Amit Goel - Mediobanca
Antonio Reale - Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Piers Brown - HSBC
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. Welcome to the UBS Full Year 2024 Results Presentation. The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast [Operator Instructions].
At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Sarah Mackey, UBS Investor Relations. Please go ahead, madam.
Sarah Mackey
Good morning and welcome everyone. Before we start, I'd like to draw your attention to our cautionary statement slide at the back of today's results presentation. Please also refer to the risk factors included in our Annual Report, together with additional disclosures in our SEC filings. On Slide 2, you can see our agenda for today. Sergio and Todd will go through our fourth quarter and full year results, as well as our investor update, before we move on to Q&A.
It's now my pleasure to hand over to Sergio Ermotti, Group’s CEO.
Sergio Ermotti
Thank you, Sarah, and good morning, everyone. Before we provide an update on how we are delivering on our priorities to meet our 2026 commitments, let me share some highlights for 2024. Strong fourth quarter results contributed to an even stronger full year financial performance as we rebuilt profitability across our businesses.
Our full year net profit of $5.1 billion and underlying return on CET1 capital of 8.7% reflect our unwavering commitment to
- Read more current UBS analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts