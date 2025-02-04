Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 4, 2025 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Ryan Crowe - SVP, IR
Leonard Schleifer - Board Co-Chair, Co-Founder, President & CEO
George Yancopoulos - Board Co-Chair, Co-Founder, President & Chief Scientific Officer
Marion McCourt - EVP, Commercial
Chris Fenimore - EVP & CFO
Conference Call Participants
Brian Abrahams - RBC Capital Markets
Tyler Van Buren - TD Cowen
Cory Kasimov - Evercore
Salveen Richter - Goldman Sachs
Taylor Hanley - JPMorgan
Sam Godshall - Piper Sandler
Mohit Bansal - Wells Fargo
Alice Nettleton - Bank of America
Akash Tewari - Jefferies
William Pickering - Bernstein
David Risinger - Leerink Partners
Operator
Hello, and welcome to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Tawanda, and I will be your operator for today's call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I will now turn the call over to Ryan Crowe, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. You may begin.
Ryan Crowe
Thank you, Tawanda, Good morning, good afternoon, and good evening to everyone listening around the world. Thank you for your interest in Regeneron, and welcome to our fourth quarter 2024 earnings conference call. An archive and transcript of this call will be available on the Regeneron Investor Relations website shortly after the call ends.
Joining me on today's call are Dr. Leonard Schleifer, Board Co-Chair, Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. George Yancopoulos, Board Co-Chair, Co-Founder, President, and Chief Scientific Officer; Marion McCourt, Executive Vice President of Commercial; and Chris Fenimore, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. After our prepared remarks, the remaining time will be available for your questions.
