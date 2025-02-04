Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 4, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Crowe - SVP, IR

Leonard Schleifer - Board Co-Chair, Co-Founder, President & CEO

George Yancopoulos - Board Co-Chair, Co-Founder, President & Chief Scientific Officer

Marion McCourt - EVP, Commercial

Chris Fenimore - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Brian Abrahams - RBC Capital Markets

Tyler Van Buren - TD Cowen

Cory Kasimov - Evercore

Salveen Richter - Goldman Sachs

Taylor Hanley - JPMorgan

Sam Godshall - Piper Sandler

Mohit Bansal - Wells Fargo

Alice Nettleton - Bank of America

Akash Tewari - Jefferies

William Pickering - Bernstein

David Risinger - Leerink Partners

Operator

Hello, and welcome to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Tawanda, and I will be your operator for today's call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Please note that this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to Ryan Crowe, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. You may begin.

Ryan Crowe

Thank you, Tawanda, Good morning, good afternoon, and good evening to everyone listening around the world. Thank you for your interest in Regeneron, and welcome to our fourth quarter 2024 earnings conference call. An archive and transcript of this call will be available on the Regeneron Investor Relations website shortly after the call ends.

Joining me on today's call are Dr. Leonard Schleifer, Board Co-Chair, Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. George Yancopoulos, Board Co-Chair, Co-Founder, President, and Chief Scientific Officer; Marion McCourt, Executive Vice President of Commercial; and Chris Fenimore, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. After our prepared remarks, the remaining time will be available for your questions.

I would like to remind you that