Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) is a "longshot" stock that I covered last April. I dubbed it such because of its long history of never turning a profit, but of the potential for large upside if its product could enjoy
Plug Power: The Meme Era Is Ending
Summary
- Plug Power remains a "longshot" stock with potential for a large upside, but that seems less likely as Q4 results approach.
- Despite its popularity and growth, Plug Power has failed to develop cash-generating fundamentals, leading to a significant decline in share price.
- The company's cash burn rate remains a concern, with recent capex failing to improve gross margins, casting doubt on its capital allocation efficiency.
- While the stock is at a discount to book value, this figure may also decline as cash burn continues, prompting a cautious Hold rating.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.