AMETEK, Inc. (AME) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 4, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Coleman - Vice President-Investor Relations & Treasurer

Dave Zapico - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Dalip Puri - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matt Summerville - D.A. Davidson

Jeff Sprague - Vertical Research Partners

Jamie Cook - Truist Securities

Brett Linzey – Mizuho

Rob Wertheimer - Melius Research

Andrew Obin - Bank of America

Christopher Glynn – Oppenheimer

Nigel Coe - Wolfe Research

Joe Giordano - TD Cowen

Deane Dray - RBC Capital Markets

Robert Mason - Baird

Andrew Buscaglia - BNP Paribas

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Fourth Quarter 2024 AMETEK Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce, Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer, Kevin Coleman.

Kevin Coleman

Thank you, Andrew. Good morning and welcome to AMETEK's Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are Dave Zapico, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Dalip Puri, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

During the course of today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements which are subject to change based on various risk factors and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations. A detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect our future results is contained in AMETEK's filings with the SEC. AMETEK disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Any references made on this call to 2023 or 2024 results or to 2024 guidance will be on an adjusted basis excluding after tax acquisition-related intangible amortization and excluding a pretax of $29.2 million or $0.10 per diluted share charge in the first quarter of 2024 for integration costs related