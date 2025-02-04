With the month of January now behind investors for 2025, one mantra surrounding future stock market performance is known as the January Effect. Broadly, it is stated that if the month of January is positive for the market so goes the
The January Effect
Summary
- It is stated that if the month of January is positive for the market, so goes the rest of the year.
- Outperforming the capitalization-weighted S&P 500 Index was the Equal Weighted S&P 500 Index, returning 3.43% for the month, compared to the S&P 500 Index return of 2.78%.
- In addition to broadening performance across other U.S. equity segments, over the last two months, international equities have outperformed their U.S. counterparts.
