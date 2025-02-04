Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 4, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Noah Weiss - Vice President, Investor Relations

Jim Zallie - President & Chief Executive Officer

Jim Gray - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kristen Owen - Oppenheimer

Josh Spector - UBS

Andrew Strelzik - BMO Capital Markets

Pooran Sharma - Stephens

Ben Theurer - Barclays

Heather Jones - Heather Jones Research

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Ingredion Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there'll be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Noah Weiss, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Noah Weiss

Good morning, and welcome to Ingredion's fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings call. I'm Noah Weiss, Vice President of Investor Relations. Joining me on today's call are Jim Zallie, our President and CEO; and Jim Gray, our Executive Vice President and CFO.

The press release we issued today as well as the presentation will be -- we will reference for our fourth quarter and full year results can be found on our website, ingredion.com, in the Investors section.

As a reminder, our comments within this presentation may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and include expectations and assumptions regarding the company's future operations and financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those estimated in the forward-looking statements and Ingredion assumes no obligation to update them in the future as or if circumstances change. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed during today's