Dollarama: Cheap Deals In Store, But Pricey On The Stock Shelf

Summary

  • Dollarama's Q3 results were in line with expectations, showing revenue growth, but a slight decline in gross margins due to higher warehousing costs.
  • The company plans to expand to 2,200 stores in Canada by 2034 and is building a new $450 million warehouse in Calgary.
  • Dollarcity's Latin American expansion is progressing well, with significant store count growth and rising equity income, indicating a strong growth runway.
  • Despite strong fundamentals, Dollarama's high valuation and potential risks like higher logistics costs and tariff impacts suggest limited upside and significant downside risk.
  • Trading at a P/E multiple in the 30x range, a significant premium to peers and its historical valuation, investors may want to avoid the stock as it looks priced for perfection.
Dollarama retail location. Dollarama is a Canadian dollar store retail chain offering products for 1 dollar plus.

Introduction

Dollar stores might sound like a boring business but Dollarama Inc. (TSX:DOL:CA) has been one of the best-performing stocks on the TSX. Over the years, the company has benefitted from store count growth, same-store sales growth, margin expansion, and a rerating in valuation. I

I'm an insurance Case Manager with a deep interest in investing. My investment philosophy is all about buying high quality stocks and great businesses. My favorite businesses are those led by disciplined capital allocators, earn exceptional returns on capital, and can compound their invested capital over long periods of time.

