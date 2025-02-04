Big Pharma, Bigger Bargain: Why Merck Stock Is Too Cheap To Ignore (Upgrade)

Leo Nelissen
Investing Group
(13min)

Summary

  • Healthcare costs are rising, with PwC projecting the highest commercial healthcare spending growth in 13 years, impacting consumers and insurance companies negatively.
  • Healthcare stocks, including Merck & Co., Inc., have underperformed the S&P 500, making them attractive as the broader market reaches high valuations.
  • Despite Merck's recent 30% stock decline due to poor guidance and Gardasil challenges, I believe it offers good long-term value.
  • I'm doubling down on MRK as a worthwhile healthcare stock for dividend growth and capital gains, despite recent setbacks.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

Pflanzen und viele Goldmünzen

bee32/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I'm not breaking any news when I say that healthcare costs are becoming an issue. I believe we all have felt this through rising healthcare premiums and other ways.

The quote below is from

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen
39.94K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABBV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MRK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MRK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MRK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News