This piece is part of a series that dives deeper into the most prevalent themes of this year’s iteration of our flagship research piece, Charting Disruption. This feature focuses on Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure, as part of a larger section on
AI Infrastructure: Laying The Groundwork
Summary
- Generative AI could add $16 trillion to global gross domestic product by 2030. Success hinges on the development of AI Infrastructure, which could be nearly a trillion-dollar industry by 2030.
- Advancements in AI-optimized hardware, including graphics processing unites, application-specific integrated circuits, and specialized chips, are fueling a boom in data center investments and construction. Heightened demand is leading to lower vacancy rates and higher rental rates, creating opportunities across the tech ecosystem.
- AI is poised to revolutionize multiple industries beyond data centers, from autonomous vehicles and robots to healthcare, with advancements in AI and accelerated computing driving new applications and accelerating innovation across sectors.
