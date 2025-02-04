Ferrari N.V. (RACE) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 4, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Nicoletta Russo - Head of Investor Relations

Benedetto Vigna - Chief Executive Officer

Antonio Picca Piccon - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Susy Tibaldi - UBS

Stephen Reitman - Bernstein

Michael Binetti - Evercore ISI

Monica Bosio - Intesa SanPaolo

Anthony Dick - ODDO BHF

Henning Cosman - Barclays

Thomas Besson - Kepler Cheuvreux

George Galliers - Goldman Sachs

Adam Jonas - Morgan Stanley

Tom Narayan - RBC

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the February 2024 Full Year Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only-mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Nicoletta Russo, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Nicoletta Russo

Thank you, Sandra, and welcome to everyone who is joining us. Today, we plan to cover the group's full year 2024 operating results and 2025 guidance, and the duration of the call is expected to be around 60 minutes. Today's call will be hosted by the Group CEO, Mr. Benedetto Vigna; and Group CFO, Mr. Antonio Picca Piccon. All relevant materials are available in the Investors section of the Ferrari corporate website. And at the end of the presentation, we will be available to answer your questions.

Before we begin, let me remind you that any forward-looking statements we might make during today's call are subject to the risks and uncertainties mentioned in the safe harbor statement included on Page 2 of today's presentation, and the call will be governed by this language.

With that said, I'd like to turn the call over