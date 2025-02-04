Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR ) continues to be a powerhouse stock this year, really rallying hard, and it has taken our house position higher with it. Look, the stock has been and remains ridiculously expensive. As we noted before, you

Looking for more returns like this? That is what we do at BAD BEAT Investing

Enjoy more rapid-returns with our strategy to advance your savings and retirement timeline by embracing a blended trading and income approach!

If you would like, you can try our service out and take 20% off right NOW through this PLTR article with this link.

We invite you to try us out, with a money back guarantee if you are not satisfied (you will be). Get our highest conviction ideas from a team with a proven track record. Come take the next step! Start WINNING