CTS Corporation (CTS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Kieran O’Sullivan

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for our fourth quarter and full year 2024 results. We continue to execute on our diversification strategy to accelerate growth in our diversified medical, industrial, aerospace and defense markets, while also progressing on electrification and mobility.

Revenue from our diversified markets accounted for 56% of overall company revenue in the fourth quarter and 51% for the full year 2024. We had six wins in electrification from our portfolio of existing powertrain agnostic products. Diversification will continue to be a strategic priority. We expect further progress in 2025 with a full year of revenue contribution from the SyQwest acquisition.

Our strategic focus also improves the quality of earnings as reflected by our adjusted gross margin for the full year 2024, which was up 243 basis points from 2023. Driving revenue growth in a challenging macroeconomic backdrop through organic initiatives and by leveraging our strong balance sheet for appropriate acquisitions remains top of mind for the CTS leadership team.

Ashish will take us through the safe harbor statement. Ashish?

Ashish Agrawal

