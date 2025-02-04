Coloplast A/S (CLPBF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Coloplast A/S (OTCPK:CLPBF) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call February 4, 2025 5:00 AM ET

Kristian Villumsen - Chief Executive Officer

Anders Lonning-Skovgaard - Chief Financial Officer

Hassan Al-Wakeel - Barclays

Jack Reynolds-Clark - RBC Capital Markets

Richard Felton - GS

Lisa Clive - Bernstein

Julien Dormois - Jefferies

Maja Pataki - Kepler Cheuvreux

Niels Granholm-Leth - Carnegie

Aisyah Noor - Morgan Stanley

Marianne Bulot - Bank of America

Martin Brenoe - Nordea

Giang Nguyen - Citi

Carsten Lonborg Madsen - Danske Bank

Kristian Villumsen

Good morning, and welcome to our Q1 '24-'25 conference call. I'm Kristian Villumsen, the CEO of Coloplast, and I'm joined by our CFO, Anders Lonning-Skovgaard, and our Investor Relations team. We'll start with a short presentation by Anders and myself, and then open up for questions as we usually do.

Please turn to Slide #3. We delivered 8% organic growth and a reported EBIT margin before special items of 27%, which was in line with our expectations. Adjusted return on invested capital after tax and before special items was 15% on par of last year.

Let me start today's call with a few highlights. On the 14th of November 2024, the final Local Coverage Determination Policy for skin substitutes was announced. Kerecis was one of the few products to the final list of covered products as a result of the strong clinical evidence, backing the efficacy of the fish skin technology. Following a freeze of all regulatory guidance not yet in effect by the new