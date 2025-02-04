Everest Group, Ltd. (EG) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 4, 2025 8:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Matthew Rohrmann - Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations
Jim Williamson - President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Kociancic - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Gregory Peters - Raymond James
Meyer Shields - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods
Josh Shanker - Bank of America
Alex Scott - Barclays
David Motemaden - Evercore ISI
Brian Meredith - UBS
Elyse Greenspan - Wells Fargo Securities
Wes Carmichael - Autonomous Research
Operator
Good day and welcome to the Everest Group Limited Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Matt Rohrmann, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Matthew Rohrmann
Thanks, Dave. Good morning, everyone and welcome to the Everest Group Limited fourth quarter of 2024 earnings conference call. The Everest executives leading today's call are Jim Williamson, our President and CEO; and Mark Kociancic, Executive Vice President and CFO. We are also joined by the members of the Everest management team.
Before we begin, I will preface the comments by noting that today's call will include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially and we will undertake no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements. Management comments regarding estimates, projections and similar are subject to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions as noted over SEC filings. Management comments regarding estimates, projections and similar are subject to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions as noted in Everest's SEC filings. Management may also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Available explanations or reconciliations to GAAP can be found in our earnings release and financial supplement on
- Read more current EG analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts