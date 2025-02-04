Bank of America: Pay Attention To What Buffett Does Next
Summary
- Warren Buffett has sold approximately $325 billion worth of stocks, primarily focusing on clearly expensive Apple as well as Bank of America.
- Buffett once said he might have chosen banks over insurance stocks for Berkshire, but several factors including float and risk make this doubtful.
- A huge gap between BAC initial cost and later adds as well as the measured pace of selling suggest that Buffett may be selling only high basis shares.
- Buffett's remaining Bank of America shares like may be kept like Coca-Cola for dividends and buybacks.
- Buffett bought Chubb while selling Bank of America clearly indicating his preference.
