FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Hi, everybody, and welcome to Flex LNG’s Fourth Quarter 2024 Result Presentation where we will also go through the numbers for the full year. My name is Oystein Kalleklev. I'm the CEO of Flex LNG Management. And as usual, I'm joined by our CFO, Knut Traaholt, who will walk you through the numbers a bit later in the presentation.

As usual, we will go through the financials. We will cover the market, and after the presentation, we will do our Q&A session. As usual, we have a gift for the best question. This time, it's the for investor who don't want to get cold feet, we have the flex LNG warm feet. So while our cargo is cold minus 162 centigrade or 260 minus Fahrenheit. Our investor can have warm feet because we have a lot of backlog which can weather us through this difficult market in the LNG market the last couple of months.

Before we begin, I just going to highlight the disclaimer. We will be utilizing some non-GAAP measures like TCE and adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income. Those numbers are reconciled in our earnings report also available today and of course there are limit to how much detail we can cover in the presentation. So let's begin with the highlights. Revenues came in at $89.5 million in-line with the guidance of close to $90 million, for those who have read the earnings report, you will actually see our revenues was $90.9 million, this is due to EU ETS, the emission trading system coming into force in 2024. And we had the income on EU ETS Carbon Emissions on $1.4 million in our charters. This is for the account of our