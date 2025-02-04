Pentair plc (PNR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 4, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Shelly Hubbard - Vice President, Investor Relations

John Stauch - President and Chief Executive Officer

Bob Fishman - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brett Linzey - Mizuho Securities

Julian Mitchell - Barclays

Stephen Tusa - JPMorgan

Bryan Blair - Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Hammond - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Nigel Coe - Wolfe Research

Adam Farley - Stifel

Deane Dray - RBC Capital Markets

Andrew Kaplowitz - Citigroup

Andrew Krill - Deutsche Bank

Vince Valentini - TD Cowen

Saree Boroditsky - Jefferies

Brian Lee - Goldman Sachs

Operator

At this time, I'd like to turn the floor over to Shelly Hubbard, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Shelly Hubbard

Thank you, Jamie, and welcome to Pentair's fourth quarter 2024 earnings conference call. On the call with me are John Stauch, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Bob Fishman, our Chief Financial Officer. On today's call, we will provide details on our fourth quarter and full year performance as outlined in this morning's press release.

On the Pentair Investor Relations website, you can find our earnings release and slide deck, which is intended to supplement our prepared remarks during today's call and provide a reconciliation of differences between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures that we will reference.

The non-GAAP financial measures provided should not be considered as a substitute for or superior to the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. They