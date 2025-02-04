NewMarket Corporation (NEU) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 4, 2025 3:00 PM ET

Timothy Fitzgerald - VP & CFO

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the NewMarket Corporation Schedules Conference Call and Webcast to review the Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results.

Timothy Fitzgerald

Thank you, Matthew, and thanks to everyone for joining me this afternoon. As a reminder, some of the statements made during this conference call may be forward-looking. Relevant factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements are contained in our earnings release and in our SEC filings, including our most recent Form 10-K.

During this call, we will also discuss the non-GAAP financial measures included in our earnings release. The earnings release, which can be found on our website, includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures. We intend to file our 2024 10-K in the middle of February. It will contain significantly more details on the operations and performance of our company.

Today, I will be referring to the data that was included in last night's. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $111 million or $11.56 per share, compared to net income of $80 million or $8.38 per share for the fourth quarter of 2023. Net income for the full year 2024 was $462 million or $48.22 per share compared to net income of $389 million or $40.44 per share for 2023.

Petroleum additives sales for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $626 million compared to $642 million for the same period in 2023. Petroleum additives operating profit for