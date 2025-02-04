ATI Inc (ATI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

ATI Inc (NYSE:ATI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript February 4, 2025 8:30 AM ET

David Weston

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to ATI's fourth quarter 2024 earnings call. Participating in today's call to share key points from our fourth quarter results, are Kim Fields, President and CEO; and Don Newman, Executive Vice President and CFO.

Before starting our prepared remarks, I would like to draw your attention to the supplemental presentation that accompanies this call. Those slides provide additional color and details on our results and outlook and can also be found on our website at atimaterials.com. After our prepared remarks, we'll open the line for questions. As a reminder, all forward-looking statements are subject to various assumptions and caveats. These are noted in the earnings release and in the accompanying presentation.

Now I'll turn the call over to Kim.

Kim Fields

Thanks, Dave. Good morning, everyone. Q4 was a great quarter for ATI. We ended the year on a high note that gives us momentum going into 2025. Let me share the financial headlines first. In the fourth quarter, revenue was up 12% sequentially to $1.2