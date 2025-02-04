American Axle & Manufacturing: Facing Problems Together With Dowlais

The Value Investor
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • American Axle & Manufacturing has consistently underperformed due to reliance on internal combustion engines and high debt, despite non-demanding valuations.
  • The company is merging with UK-based Dowlais Group to tackle industry transitions and diversify, growing to $12 billion in combined sales.
  • The merger aims for $300 million in synergies and a 2.5 times leverage ratio, but faces challenges due to modest earnings-to-EBITDA ratios.
  • While the merger offers growth and diversification, I remain cautious due to past uneven performance and industry disruptions.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Value In Corporate Events get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Businesspeople making handshakes across line, on painted asphalt

Klaus Vedfelt

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) have been a serial and consistent underperformer, as shares have traded at non-demanding valuations as a result.

This is quite easily understood, as the company focuses on the design and production of

This article was written by

The Value Investor
26.58K Followers

The Value Investor has a Master of Science with specialization in financial markets and a decade of experience tracking companies via catalytic company events.

As the leader of the investing group Value In Corporate Events they provide members with opportunities to capitalize on IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, earnings reports and changes in corporate capital allocation. Coverage includes 10 major events a month with an eye towards finding the best opportunities. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AXL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AXL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AXL
--
DWLAF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News