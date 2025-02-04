Claudia Sahm On U.S. Economic Effects - The Details Matter

John M Lund Photography Inc

Listen here or on the go via Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Claudia Sahm, expert on monetary and fiscal policy, discusses the Sahm Rule, labor supply and unprecedented economic events (1:35). Was higher inflation inevitable (12:00). Shifting employment trends, bond vigilantes, and the wildcard of 2025 (18:55). Are tariffs inflationary and who ends up paying them? (23:50) Unpacking the Fed (27:00).

Transcript

Rob Isbitts: Welcome back to Seeking Alpha's Investing Experts Podcast. I'm Rob Isbitts. And you may know me on Seeking Alpha under the profile name, Sungarden Investment Publishing. I also lead the investing group, Sungarden YARP Portfolio.

So my guest today, and I've followed her work for a long time, and it's great to finally meet her, Claudia Sahm is the Chief Economist at New Century Advisors and a former Federal Reserve economist. She is also the creator of this Sahm Rule that is spelled S-A-H-M if you're googling it, which you should. That's a recession indicator, and we will certainly talk about that in the next few minutes.

Highly regarded expert on monetary and fiscal policy. She has had a lot of experience over the years advising key decision makers at the Fed, at the White House, in Congress. So she's just about done it all under the topic of economics and economic strategy. So it is a pleasure to welcome Claudia Sahm.

Claudia Sahm: Thank you. It's wonderful to be here.

RI: Let's start with the Sahm Rule because the investment audience at Seeking Alpha and really everywhere with everybody investing now, it's become so popular. So, if we can, boil it down at kind of a five-year-old level as to what the Sahm Rule is.

CS: I think it is helpful to start with the context. What was the problem I was trying to solve in developing the Sahm Rule? And what I was doing was thinking about how to do fiscal policy better in a recession.

So, I cut my teeth as an economist at the Federal Reserve during the Great Recession. I saw the damage that, not doing enough in a recession and early in a recovery, can do in terms of households and businesses.

You also want to think about how to do it in a smart way, how to fight recessions well. And I participated in a policy volume that was all about what are called automatic stabilizers. And the idea is you tie that fiscal relief that goes out in recessions, it could be lots of different kinds of relief, like I focused on stimulus checks, but it’s also money to states or other forms, and you tie it to economic conditions.

You have members of Congress decide ahead of time, what are the conditions in which we send out relief? How long do we keep it going? Take some of the politics out of the moment of crisis and really try to discipline the programs by the economic conditions.

So what I was doing in my proposal was, okay, well, let's put this into practice. What would that look like? And the Sahm Rule, it's a recession indicator. It's not a forecast of a recession.

The idea was to have a simple, and I used the unemployment rates, based on economic conditions, that's highly accurate in saying, we're in a recession. Now it's time to help people. That's the idea of this. The Sahm Rule really was a supporting actress to the effort. It really was about how do we do fiscal policy better? How do we do this in a smart way and tie it to economics? But it's very simple.

So I look at the three-month moving average unemployment rate, and we never want to get too excited about one-month bump and wiggle in the data. So you take that three-month moving average, you look at the most recent value and you compare it to those values over the prior 12-months. If that's increased a half a percentage point or more, historically, we have typically been in the early months of a recession.

So even that very small increase in unemployment rate tends to be something that gains momentum and snowballs. And then we're like talking about recessions where unemployment rate are up a percentage point, two percentage points. And more. So that's the idea of the Sahm Rule.

Now, historically it's had a very good record. It wasn't perfect since the 1970s. It had been very accurate. Now, last year in 2024, we saw it hit that threshold just barely of that increase in unemployment rate, half percentage point, and we didn't have a recession. And I mean, kind of watching it happen as seeing it come, I was very adamant about this, this could very well trigger and when this is triggered, this is not a recession.

There are other things going on in the labor market that the Sahm Rule, it's just, it's a simple rule. It's worked well in the past often, but not always. This has not been a simple cycle. There aren’t many, like the Sahm Rule is not the only indicator that had some trouble with the big swings in the economy that we've had.

RI: First of all, thank you for that explanation. But there was one particular aspect of it. And I cover this in my writing all the time. I'm sure, I'm not the only one in Seeking Alpha that does.

And talking with people in the comments section, which is very active and sometimes very spirited. To me, I think that what happened recently, because I was following all that progress as well, I'm sure many people were -- you were doing maybe more media appearances than you had ever done, right? There was a spike in Google traffic for Sahm Rule.

But I think the lesson in this is that in every aspect of investing, stock selection, forecasting the economy, doesn't matter. The idea is not to be perfect. The idea is to try to put the odds in your favor. And so anytime you have something that, like the Sahm Rule, that has that long a track record of success, it doesn't mean it's going to be perfect. And let's face it, I have to assume that a post-pandemic economy, when I talk about this, write about this all the time, the post-pandemic economy is different. I write about it in terms more of the market activity.

I'm a technician, But how has the COVID-19 era really kind of starting, I guess, in 2021, I don't know if you agree or disagree, but starting in 2021 into 2022, then the interest rate increases from the Fed, which nobody had seen really to that extent in probably 40 years, doesn't that cause everything to have to be recalibrated and maybe taken in perspective?

CS: Well, I think we certainly have to be careful taking the past 5 years and extrapolating them to future cycles. There’s a lot of lessons to learn from the last 5 years. We don't want to just write it off, but we do need to be careful going forward. I was asked recently, what do you think, the next time the Sahm Rule is going to be right when it triggers? And I'm like, probably, yes.

Because what was underneath, the issue that this particular rule didn't pick up on was we had dramatic shifts in the supply of labor. So at the very beginning of the pandemic, we had millions of people walk away from work. I mean, there were millions that got fired and lost their jobs, but there were the labor force, they were plunged because of the pandemic and a whole host of features.

And over time we did see, it was a very slow process initially with the labor force coming back. And so when the unemployment rate can move around. Like if the labor force is really constrained, you can have the unemployment rate be lower than usual, in a labor shortage, like anybody who's looking for a job can get the job. And so remember, the Sahm Rule is all about changes in the unemployment rate.

So we had a period, kind of, early in the recovery of the pandemic where the unemployment rate was really depressed in part because we were missing people who were there before the pandemic in terms of being workers. And then when we got into the last 2 years, 3 years, recent years, we had a very large increase in immigration into the country.

And we saw a pretty sizable increase in the labor supply. And it wasn't just from immigrants, but that was a big piece of it. And then you can have, if you have a big increase in people who are looking for work, the unemployment rate can go up in a, it takes time to find work, right? Like it's an adjustment.

A big theme of the pandemic is how hard it is to adjust to big shocks. And we've just had big shocks in all directions. But so you have this, with the unemployment rates going up because people have come into labor force and are looking for work, that's not a recession sign. That's a good sign because once they get that work, well then the economy is growing even more because we have more workers. So we had that piece of the unemployment rate going up for this good reason of we have more workers and they're adjusting in.

That's somethin, the Sahm Rule was really all about looking at fluctuate. It works when the movements in the unemployment rate are really about the demand for workers as opposed to the supply of workers. And we had some really outsized shifts in the supply of workers. And do I expect those kind of outside shifts to keep happening? No.

But it's an important lesson. And I think there's a lot of macroeconomic tools that think about recessions that focus on this demand side. And again, the pandemic was a mixture of we had a lot of disruptions to supply, whether it was goods with supply chains or it's the workers, in addition to demand.

So it was a really complicated picture. So if the Sahm Rule were going to break it was going to be this time, and it did. Like it triggered not a recession.

RI: It was a humanity altering event. I mean, to me, it's sort of like the reason that insurance companies put natural disaster hedges in their contracts with policyholders because it almost could not be foreseen.

But it also sounds like maybe you wouldn't change a thing in terms of the very simple, but effective calculation of the rule because you're not going to sort of run to try to alter something that's worked every time except in this, I don't know, eight standard deviation event.

CS: Right, I haven't gotten to that point of how would I refine this. I certainly, in the spirit if you remember, the Sahm Rule was all about starting fiscal relief. I mean, I haven’t done more thinking on these automatic stabilizers and it is important -- the other reminder from this episode is to be very cognizant of potential inflationary episodes.

So the Sahm Rule should be paired with a don't send out the checks if inflation is high, right? So kind of, I've done a little more thinking about how you would, the kind of the fiscal piece of it, but I'm not sure. But you can, if someone's goal were just to have a recession indicator, right, like not about the fiscal policy.

I think there are more sophisticated things people could do to think about labor supply and make this a little tighter. But the dust hasn't quite settled yet, so not ready to do the re-engineering. But I think the principle of it and in typical cycles it holds.

RI: So, let's move on to everyone's favorite subject, inflation. I have three questions on the subject of inflation.

First, when you look back just few years, was it inevitable that we would get higher inflation in '22? And then I want to talk about where the balance of risks is now, and then we're going to hit the T-word, tariffs.

So let's start with 2022 and we'll finish the historical portion of this discussion.

CS: So to some extent, the pandemic and some of the public health responses, which I think were necessary, created an environment that was going to cause inflation.

And then this goes back to what I was talking about with these supply dimensions, right. And it's not just that countries shutting down or putting real public health restrictions on say, global supply chains, really ground to a halt. And so we had issues in terms of getting goods there.

But one aspect that I don't think it's talked maybe enough about is at the very beginning of the pandemic, there were initially restrictions on people being able to go out and buy services. And then even in places that didn't have the restrictions, the pandemic itself was a restriction. People didn't want to get sick. They were afraid. So you saw early in the pandemic this massive pullback on spending on services.

So it is true that the government gave out a lot of stimulus relief to families, particularly like bottom 70%, 80% by income. But you had also higher income families who just weren't out there spending. And so you can see this like just outsized divot in the amount of spending that happened. Well, that also was part of the, what later was referred to as the excess savings. Like even just that pent up demand of where we had a bunch of money that had been set aside, people hadn't been able to go out and spend.

And then when the vaccines came out and the world started to really open up and people felt comfortable, like that surge in demand was going to have inflationary effects.

So we had some things that were built in from, there was a pandemic, it really changed people's behaviors and then like that unwinding of it was going to cause, like there were just pressures on supply or big changes in behavior like moving from goods to services or from services to goods really rapidly. All of those were going to be inflationary pressures.

And then on top of that, there was a lot of support sent to households, businesses, and localities to keep demand going, get through the pandemic. We went at this as if it was a big demand-driven recession. That piece of it probably could have been better tailored, maybe not quite as large

But we do see if you look across the world, there is a very common experience of inflation picking up and even remaining elevated to some extent. And there's quite a bit of variation on how much of that say fiscal relief went out. So, we were going to have inflation. I think there certainly could have been policy decisions that maybe would have made the inflation less.

I don't think all of it was inevitable, but a substantial portion of it goes back to the pandemic and the disruptions it caused.

RI: Yeah, it was like stimulus to the third power for a few years, both administrations, et cetera.

Listening to you describe that, I wrote something down here. 2008, that was a big point in your career going through the pandemic, advising some pretty important decision makers, and then leading up to the pandemic and what you just talked about, which was the surge in activity and thus inflation afterward.

But it seems to me that from 2008, when a lot of things were band-aided and not repaired permanently, so they wouldn't happen again, from 2008 till 12 years later, the pandemic hits, there was a lot of, I guess, what economists call pulled forward consumer activity. We didn't get much inflation then.

As somebody who is more an investment manager than an economist for sure, and I think a lot of the audience also, we were all kind of wondering why hasn't something broken after the recovery from 2008 and before the pandemic in terms of leverage in the system and mortgages and things like that, or am I off base there in even thinking that it should have happened?

CS: So just to understand, you're asking why we didn't see more financial instability in the years after?

RI: In the years before COVID and after Lehman, et cetera.

CS: To me the most prominent feature of the recovery after the global financial crisis in 2008 was it was a very slow recovery. There was a lot, I mean, households were dealing with being underwater on their homes. They had a good bit of leverage. I mean, this is so different from now.

The leverage situation for households is just much less of a problem than it was coming out of the global financial crisis. I guess from my perspective, thinking about what it looked like in terms of households, small businesses, it was more of just, it was a grind. It slowed that recovery and made it a very long, painful recovery. It really wasn't until probably the last maybe 3 years before the pandemic that things really seem to start to pick up and normalize.

To me that was more of a reflection on the kind of the real side. There certainly were concerns at the time interest rates have been very low. This could potentially create financial instabilities. And that had been a real conversation, say at the Fed in terms of what do we do with, is it the time to raise interest rates because we're potentially causing bubbles.

And it never, I mean, it is true, like that had been a concern, but it did not. We didn't see any of that materialize. I don't think I have a good insight as to why that's not the case.

RI: There was a cycle, it was a normal cycle, maybe it just was a little bit different in terms of the pace throughout, but it was still a cycle, like you say, the slower recovery because things have been hurt and dropped down so much through 2009.

So the Fed has two mandates, as we know, inflation and employment. So let's talk about employment. And I am a shameless quoter of the Wizard of Oz. And I think back to lions and tigers and bears, oh my, well, today, I think it's deportations, government employee attrition, and bond market vigilantes, oh my.

A lot of people leaving, a lot of people being laid-off, taking early retirement, et cetera. And I mean, there's also AI, and there's also the potential for the bond markets, the vigilantes, to maybe force action to push interest rates higher, making it more uncomfortable for the US government to pay its debts. We're kind of up against it as it is.

So how do you handicap this and see it playing out?

CS: When I talked about the Sahm Rule, I was mentioning this big movements in the labor supply and how that had changed in the last few years. Well, it’s been an important piece both in the labor market, also when we think about growth, the United States has been exceptional in our GDP growth in recent years relative to a lot of our peer countries and just even relative to our pre-pandemic past, like GDP growth, 3%, 2.5%. I mean, really good numbers.

And a piece of that was also we had more workers. We also had higher productivity that came in so that was also a good part of it. So the thing is with the increasing labor supply, now that was fighting against demographics, as we've got an aging workforce. We're going to have fewer workers, but we were able to both with the immigration and with other prime age workers coming in to the good labor market.

But the thing is, as we go into 2025, well some of these trends are shifting, right?

And so the immigration piece in particular, and this is even before we get into mass deportations. Under the Biden administration towards the end of last year, there was also a big push to really start limiting the immigration. And that's something that's obviously even continuing now.

So, to me, there's a question of what does that look like in terms of the labor force. We don't even have to get to the point of the mass deportations happening. We just have to talk, even just a big shift in the pace at which we're bringing in immigrant workers can have, especially if it is abrupt.

Once again, we're going to get something that could be a pretty big change. So I think that's a place where labor market as a whole we could see a change in the labor supply. And we certainly couldn't see like pressure points in certain industries where there's a high share of unauthorized immigrants that tend to be in the workforce. And that can play out not just in terms of the employment, we could end up seeing that like in the consumer space too.

If we go back into labor shortages. I don't expect labor shortages like we saw in 2021, where they're widespread like this, but even if you have pockets of it, it can cause disruption. So I think the immigration piece will be an important one to watch.

The Federal workers, it's a relatively small share of the labor force. So I think it's one of these where maybe not on Jobs day when we're looking at total payrolls or national unemployment rate, this comes to force, but it is certainly, I think that could be an issue where it's more what are the effects of that on functioning of government and other issues as opposed to it's like large enough to have a big economic impact. But we'll see. I mean it's certainly the case.

The bond vigilantes, if they're going to go to work, they're going to have a lot of effects that are, I'm not sure, I would line them up first with the labor market as having the big effect.

But the wild card for 2025 is, what are these economic policies that roll out? And the bond vigilantes will, there's everything that we're headed towards in terms of the tax and spend policy that maybe isn't quite in the spotlight right now, like the tariff policy that's maybe more alive, but there's a lot of questions about how the rhetoric of the campaign and the political promises translate into reality in terms of the policies.

And then there's on top of that, the big discussion, well, then what are the effects of it? Because the details absolutely matter for the economic effects, and we do not have the details yet.

RI: Well, here we are recording this on Friday, January 31st, 2025. And I think maybe by the time a lot of people hear this, we may have a little bit more information than we do now because February 1st is supposedly when Canada, Mexico tariffs start.

I have a top economist with me here. And so I have to ask, because I think I know the answer to this, but who would know better than you? Are tariffs inflationary and who ends up paying them?

CS: So the details do matter in terms of, in the past, you can see cases where if it's really easy to kind of get around the tariff, right, like source from a different country, then the importers will make efforts to not pay the tariff and then there's not anything to pass on to consumers.

There have been cases even during the first Trump administration where if it's not as possible to get the sourcing, well then there is a cost and it's at least partially paid for by the consumers in higher prices. That has been the experience.

Now, you can get into an argument about whether it's offset in other prices and really is it aggregate inflationary? But I mean, on the goods that are tariffed, the experience, again, it depends on the details of the tariff, but if they're broad-based and putting broad-based on Canada and Mexico with limited opportunities to have other sourcing, well, that's a recipe for consumers paying more.

And it's really kind of interesting. I wrote about recently for Bloomberg Opinion and done some work on various kinds of surveys and polls that have gone to consumers, there's more awareness of tariffs than I would have expected.

But I think we're in this moment where people are inflation weary. This has been a difficult several years of higher price increases and now we have a higher price level. And even there was a recent poll in December, consumers really take President Trump seriously, like that they're going to be big broad-based tariffs, like they're ready for this.

Even among Republican respondents to this one poll, there's an understanding that at least a portion of this is going to be paid for by consumers with higher prices. And the go-to for a lot of people as well, we'll just try and get ahead of it and buy early.

So I think there's maybe even some signs in some of the data we've gotten from December, whether it's imports or durable good that people may actually be doing this. And that has its own effects, but I think there are costs coming.

Now the question, it's an economic policy and then you can have discussion about, well, are those costs justified, right, in terms of increasing domestic production or decreasing the Mexican, Canada tariffs about fentanyl and immigration. So it’s complicated, but it does look like at least on the goods tariffed, there is likely to be a price effect.

RI: You just gave away my cover. This is why my wife and I have 75 dozen eggs in the other refrigerator. I'm just kidding.

I did want to ask you, first of all, are there any sort of bottom line, or high level market implications, dare I say, forecasts from your economic work? Because I know a lot of economists tend to focus on economics and certainly pay a little bit of attention to market impact, but that's kind of not their job. How is it with you, especially with your affiliation with an advisory firm?

CS: The work that I do that probably has the most interest or direct applicability in market participants is the work I do kind of unpacking the Fed.

And having worked there, I mean that's my training. I have a good Fed decoder ring. So just trying to give a sense of like listening to them, thinking about the frameworks they have, and trying to communicate it in pretty plain English.

I think Jay Powell does an excellent job as Fed chair for, given the hand he's dealt, like I think he does a great job communicating. But as a recent thing I've been talking about, the Fed has moved into their wait and see stance and they talked about at this last Federal Open Market Committee meeting, press conference afterwards, multiple times Powell essentially said, we're in no hurry, no hurry, no hurry.

I think it's one where you really should take the Fed at their word. And this is a slow moving institution. So if a slow moving institution tells you they're in no hurry, this is not a 'oh, it's just going to take a month or two.' And we're going to convince ourselves. This is a many month process.

Even if the inflation data makes some progress. And I think we could have some easy wins here in the next month or 2 on the inflation front, but that's not what they're looking for.

The Fed is not looking for an easy win. They're looking for, it's really coming down, we are going to squeeze out that last 0.8 percentage point and the economy is in a really pretty good place. So, I take them at their word and I think that's where when I hear them say that, I'm like, this is like a June, a July. This is not March or April.

So I spend time kind of thinking through like listening to them and sharing those insights, but I do think they are still pointed in the direction of further easing. It's just slow, but I also worry a lot when some of the economic policies that will come online, like for example, tariffs, it's going to make it much harder for them to build confidence that inflation is coming down.

Because even if only temporarily inflation moves up as price levels adjust to tariffs, like are they really going to cut what inflation, the data, the CPI is moving up. Come on. Could be tricky this year for them.

RI: It's been much discussed, I'm sure probably more in social media than maybe in economic gatherings, but do you see any potential disruption of the Fed trying to pursue its mandate because of other forces in Washington? The independence question.

CS: The Fed is trying its level best to maintain the space to be independent. They're going to do the policy to the best of their ability. It doesn't mean they're always going to make the right decision, but they're going to try to look at the data, look at the world, their understanding of it, and then make a decision. And you can see they want to preserve that. And you can see that the cost to the Fed for that is they are extremely careful about wandering out of their lane.

So at the press conference, Powell gets asked about tariffs, Powell gets asked about Trump, they're like we're not here to praise or criticize these policies. He has just sat through meetings, and I'm sure in great detail talked about the inflation impact, the growth impact, like all the inflation and could really make a statement like, oh, Fed chair says, consumers pay the price. He is not going to give the world that soundbite.

Because as soon as you do that, the Fed is wandering into the fiscal space and trying to put a thumb on the scale, right? Like, oh, this could be bad for the economy. And so you can watch them right now, just trying so hard not to pick a fight. And I think that they're just going to keep that up.

I'm sure there will be continued conflict between the President and the Fed. That was a feature of the first Trump Presidency. And it was also a feature of the Fed just kind of doing its work. But it's not ideal. But I don't expect the Fed to “cave to this.” And the President has very limited opportunities for some time to make any kinds of personnel changes, like to bring someone in who's kind of thinks more the way he thinks.

RI: Jerome Powell has turned stoicism into an asset.

CS: A good way to describe it.

RI: This is my last question, Claudia. What advice would you give to young people considering a career in economics? I've done a ton of mentoring, including bringing a lot of young writers onto the Seeking Alpha platform alongside me.

So what would you say, because it seems like all career paths are altering just a little bit post pandemic? What do you say to young aspiring economists?

CS: I think it's so important to get experience working with economists before say going off to grad school and just getting more education like a Master's Degree or a PhD.

I had the opportunity over many years at the Fed to work with an incredible amount of really talented research assistants. So, people who are interested in economics and potentially going on to be economists and those kind of opportunities, whether it's with the government, or a think tank, there's a lot of universities that do this, just to see what it is that economists actually do. And particularly for people who might be interested in research, what does that look like.

So there's nothing that can replace that on the job experience. And it's so important early on in your career, like economics is not for everybody, research is not for everybody or economics can go in a lot of different directions. So it's a good exposure to different paths.

There's really no substitute for that. And I think that's important to get that experience early on, especially before just saying, oh, I'm going to go get more school, like, figure out what it is, what is this really like? And do you do you enjoy it? And what are the paths?

RI: That is some great perspective. Thank you so much. She's Claudia Sahm. I'm Rob Isbitts.

Follow me on Seeking Alpha under the profile Sungarden Investment Publishing and check out the new investing group Sungarden YARP Portfolio. We'll see you next time on the Investing Experts Podcast.