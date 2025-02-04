AGNC: Preferreds Update And Rotation Into This 9.4% Yielder

In this article, we take another look at the mortgage REIT AGNC Investment Corp. ( AGNC ) preferred shares. They have rallied nicely and remain very popular with investors owing to their high-quality profile and attractive yields of high single-digit

Check out Systematic Income and explore our Income Portfolios, engineered with both yield and risk management considerations.

Use our powerful Interactive Investor Tools to navigate the BDC, CEF, OEF, preferred and baby bond markets.

Read our Investor Guides: to CEFs, Preferreds and PIMCO CEFs.

Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!