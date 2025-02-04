Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 4, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Melanie Skijus - VP, IR

Michael Doss - President and CEO

Stephen Scherger - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Lewis Merrick - BNP Paribas Exane

Anthony Pettinari - Citi

Phil Ng - Jefferies

Gabe Hajde - Wells Fargo Securities

Ghansham Panjabi - Baird

Matt Roberts - Raymond James

George Staphos - Bank of America

Arun Viswanathan - RBC Capital Market

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Graphic Packaging Holding Company Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Melanie Skijus, Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Melanie Skijus

Good morning and welcome to Graphic Packaging Holding Company's fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings call. We have with us on the call today, Mike Doss, the company's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Steve Scherger, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

On today's call, we'll be referencing our fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings presentation, which you can access through the webcast and also on the Investors section of our website at www.graphicpkg.com .

Today's beliefs and the presentations made by our Executives include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations and projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors identified in the release and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Now, let me turn the call over to