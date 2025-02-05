Big Yields, No Worries: 2 Fantastic Stocks Paying You 6% To Relax

Feb. 05, 2025 7:30 AM ETENB, VICI, ENB:CA
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group
(17min)

Summary

  • The Big Mouth Billy Bass reminds me to stay calm amid market chaos. Tariffs and inflation create uncertainty, but I focus on long-term opportunities over short-term noise.
  • I highlight a stable infrastructure company with a strong yield and growth. Its essential role in the economy makes it resilient despite tariff risks.
  • I also discuss a safe REIT with unique assets and a high yield. While sensitive to rates, its quality portfolio and long-term leases make it a reliable income play.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »
Man relaxing in hammock.

David Trood

Introduction

Have you ever heard of the Big Mouth Billy Bass?

Due to copyright reasons, I cannot show you a picture, so I have to refer to its Wikipedia page if you want to know what it looks like.

It's

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen
39.96K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of REXR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ENB--
Enbridge Inc.
VICI--
VICI Properties Inc.
ENB:CA--
Enbridge Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News