Although Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is most well-known for being a fabless semiconductor design firm, it's evolving to become an integral hardware and software integration layer. The vertically integrated computing approach, especially with its cloud offerings, allows it to scale its compute
Nvidia: The One Catalyst No One's Pricing In
Summary
- Nvidia Corporation's integration of hardware and software, especially through its DGX cloud offerings, positions it as a key player in AI and serverless computing.
- The DeepSeek model significantly reduces AI model costs, enhancing Nvidia's ecosystem and making AI more accessible for developers and businesses.
- Nvidia's dominance in GPU-accelerated cloud instances and partnerships with major cloud providers ensure robust demand and scalability for its AI solutions.
- Trading discounted, NVDA stock is a strong buy due to its evolving role in AI infrastructure and favorable market conditions since October last year.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.