KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 4, 2025

Company Participants

Jack Switala - Investor Relations

Matt Salem - Chief Executive Officer

Patrick Mattson - President and Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tom Catherwood - BTIG

Don Fandetti - Wells Fargo

Stephen Laws - Raymond James

Steve Delaney - Citizens JMP

Rick Shane - JPMorgan

Jason Sabshon - KBW

Jack Switala

Great. Thanks, operator, and welcome to the KKR Real Estate Finance Trust earnings Call for the Fourth Quarter of 2024. As the operator mentioned, this is Jack Switala. This morning, I'm joined on the call by our CEO, Matt Salem; our President and COO, Patrick Mattson; and our CFO, Kendra Decious.

I'd like to remind everyone that we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures on the call, which are reconciled to GAAP figures in our earnings release and in the supplementary presentation. Both of which are available on the Investor Relations portion of our website.

Before I turn the call over to Matt, I will go through our results. For the fourth quarter of 2024, we reported GAAP net income of $14.6 million or $0.21 per share. Book value as of December 31, 2024, is $14.76 per share, which