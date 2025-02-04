Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISNPY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Call Start: 09:00 January 1, 0000 9:59 AM ET

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCPK:ISNPY)

Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call

February 04, 2025 09:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Carlo Messina - CEO

Luca Bocca - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Antonio Reale - Bank of America

Ignacio Ulargui Lopez - BNP Paribas Exane

Ignacio Cerezo - UBS

Pamela Zuluaga - Morgan Stanley

Andrea Filtri - Mediobanca

Andrea Lisi - Equita

Britta Schmidt - Autonomous Research

Giovanni Razzoli - Deutsche Bank

Marco Nicolai - Jefferies

Hugo Cruz - KBW

Fabrizio Bernardi - Intermonte

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Conference Call of Intesa Sanpaolo for the Presentation of the Full Year 2024 results. Hosted today by Mr. Carlo Messina, Chief Executive Officer. My name is Ravia and I will be your coordinator for today's conference.

At the end of the presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] In case of additional questions, the IR team will be at your disposal after the conference call. I'll remind you that today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Carlo Messina, CEO. Sir, you may begin.

Carlo Messina

Welcome to our full year results conference call. This is Carlo Messina, Chief Executive Officer; and I'm here with Luca Bocca, our CFO; and Marco Delfrate and Andrea Tamagini, Investor Relations officers. We are over delivering on our commitments as we enter the final year of our business plan.

We just delivered our best ever net income at EUR8.7 billion. This comes to EUR9 billion when excluding non-recurring items and the EUR900 million of gross income managerial actions that we took to strengthen our future profitability. This excellent performance enabled us to reward shareholders with cash dividends of EUR6.1 billion for 2024.

Our