Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 4, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Chelsea Heffernan - VP, IR

John Forsyth - President and CEO

Ulf Habermann - Interim CFO

Conference Call Participants

Tore Svanberg - Stifel

Thomas O'Malley - Barclays

David Williams - The Benchmark Company

Christopher Rolland - Susquehanna

Gary Mobley - Loop Capital

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Cirrus Logic Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results Q&A Session. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After a brief statement, we will open up a call for questions from analysts. Instructions for queuing up will be provided at that time. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded for replay purposes.

I would now like to turn the conference call over to Ms. Chelsea Heffernan, Vice President of Investor Relations. Ms. Heffernan, you may begin.

Chelsea Heffernan

Thank you, and good afternoon. Joining me on today's call is John Forsyth, Cirrus Logic’s Chief Executive Officer, and Ulf Habermann, our Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Today, at approximately 4 p.m. Eastern Time, we announced our financial results for the third quarter, fiscal year 2025. The shareholder letter discussing our financial results, the earnings press release, and the webcast of this Q&A session are all available at the company's Investor Relations website. This call will feature questions from the analysts covering our company.

Additionally, the results and guidance we will discuss on this call will include non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in our earnings release and are all available on the company's Investor Relations website.

Please note that during this session, we may make projections and other forward-looking statements that are