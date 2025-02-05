When it comes to dividend income investing to support one’s retirement years, not everyone has the same approach. My approach, which I call my Income Compounder strategy, is one that has worked well for me so far in the retirement phase
EMD: High-Yield Income From Emerging Market Debt And Should Be Tariff Resistant
Summary
- My Income Compounder strategy emphasizes diversifying into different asset classes, including emerging market debt, to support retirement income.
- Despite potential tariff threats, 2025's favorable macro environment and low default rates make emerging market debt a compelling investment.
- The Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc offers high yield, monthly payouts, and trades discounted, making it a strong buy.
- The EMD CEF's recent performance, growing NAV, and advantageous real interest rates in countries like Mexico and Brazil support its investment potential.
