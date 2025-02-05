Franklin U.S. Government Ladder 1-10 Year SMA Q4 2024 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
4.57K Followers
(4min)

Summary

  • The 1-10 year laddered strategy underperformed its benchmark, the Bloomberg U.S. Intermediate Treasury Index, for the quarter, led by overweight duration exposure to the longer end of the benchmark’s universe.
  • The US economy strides into 2025 with robust momentum, in contrast to the weaker outlook in other major economies such as Europe and China.
  • By the end of the quarter, the yield on the benchmark 10-year UST note moved 79 bps higher to 4.57%.

Outline of USA with ladder. Success in America

CatLane/iStock via Getty Images

Performance Data

Average Annual Total Returns (USD %)

3 Mths

YTD

1 Year

3 Year

Since Inception (06/30/2020)

Franklin U.S. Government Ladder 1-10 Year SMA - Pure GROSS

-2.00

2.02

2.02

-0.64

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

