Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 4, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Matt Ramsey - IR

Lisa Su - Chair and CEO

Jean Hu - EVP, CFO and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Aaron Rakers - Wells Fargo

Timothy Arcuri - UBS

Vivek Arya - Bank of America Securities

Joshua Buchalter - TD Cowen & Company

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan

Blayne Curtis - Jefferies

Stacy Rasgon - Bernstein Research

Toshiya Hari - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the AMD Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] And as a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce to you Matt Ramsey, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you, Matt. You may begin.

Matt Ramsey

Thank you, and welcome to AMD's fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results conference call. By now, you should have had the opportunity to review a copy of our earnings press release and accompanying slides. If you have not had the chance to review these materials, they can be found on the Investor Relations page of amd.com. We will refer primarily to non-GAAP financial measures during today's call. The full non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliations are available in today's press release and slides posted on our website.

Participants in today's conference call are Dr. Lisa Su, our Chair and Chief Executive Officer; and Jean Hu, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. This is a live call and will be replayed via webcast on our website. Before we begin, I would like to note that Jean Hu will attend the Morgan Stanley Global TMT Conference on Monday, March 3.

Today's