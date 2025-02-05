Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NEOE:GOOG:CA) reported earnings post-market today, and the stock fell precipitously in after-hours trading. The company reported a 12% YoY increase in total sales, reaching $96.5b for Q4. Strong performance in Google Search and YouTube ads powered
Google Is Set To Dominate The AI Era
Summary
- Alphabet reported strong Q4 earnings with a 12% YoY sales increase, driven by Google Search, YouTube ads, and a 30% rise in Google Cloud revenues.
- GOOG's revenue slightly missed analyst expectations, leading to a sizable post-earnings dip.
- Google's current AI infrastructure buildout and $75b Capex commitment for 2025 position it as a dominant player in the AI era.
- Despite strong fundamentals and innovation, Google's stock trades at a muted valuation, making it an attractive long-term investment opportunity.
