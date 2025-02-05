Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Fair Isaac Corporation. (NYSE:FICO) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 4, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Dave Singleton - Vice President, Investor Relations
Will Lansing - Chief Executive Officer
Steve Weber - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Manav Patnaik - Barclays
Jason Haas - Wells Fargo
Faiza Alwy - Deutsche Bank
Surinder Thind - Jefferies
Owen Lau - Oppenheimer
Kyle Peterson - Needham
George Tong - Goldman Sachs
Jeffrey Meuler - Robert W. Baird
Ashish Sabadra - RBC
Alexander Hess - JPMorgan
Simon Clinch - Redburn Atlantic
Scott Wurtzel - Wolfe Research
Matthew O'Neill - FT Partners
Operator
Good day and thank you for standing by, and welcome to First Quarter 2025 FICO Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to our first speaker today, Dave Singleton. Please go ahead.
Dave Singleton
Thank you. Good afternoon, and thank you for attending FICO's first quarter earnings call. I'm Dave Singleton, Vice President of Investor Relations, and I'm joined today by our CEO, Will Lansing; and our CFO, Steve Weber.
Today, we issued a press release that describes financial results compared to the prior year. On this call, management will also discuss results in comparison with the prior quarter to facilitate an understanding of the run rate of the business.
Certain statements made in this presentation are forward-looking under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Information concerning these risks and uncertainties is contained in the company's filings with the SEC, particularly in the risk factors and forward-looking statements portion of such filings. Copies are available from the SEC, from the FICO website or from our Investor Relations team.
