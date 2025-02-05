Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Fair Isaac Corporation. (NYSE:FICO) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 4, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Dave Singleton - Vice President, Investor Relations

Will Lansing - Chief Executive Officer

Steve Weber - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Manav Patnaik - Barclays

Jason Haas - Wells Fargo

Faiza Alwy - Deutsche Bank

Surinder Thind - Jefferies

Owen Lau - Oppenheimer

Kyle Peterson - Needham

George Tong - Goldman Sachs

Jeffrey Meuler - Robert W. Baird

Ashish Sabadra - RBC

Alexander Hess - JPMorgan

Simon Clinch - Redburn Atlantic

Scott Wurtzel - Wolfe Research

Matthew O'Neill - FT Partners

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by, and welcome to First Quarter 2025 FICO Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to our first speaker today, Dave Singleton. Please go ahead.

Dave Singleton

Thank you. Good afternoon, and thank you for attending FICO's first quarter earnings call. I'm Dave Singleton, Vice President of Investor Relations, and I'm joined today by our CEO, Will Lansing; and our CFO, Steve Weber.

Today, we issued a press release that describes financial results compared to the prior year. On this call, management will also discuss results in comparison with the prior quarter to facilitate an understanding of the run rate of the business.

Certain statements made in this presentation are forward-looking under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Information concerning these risks and uncertainties is contained in the company's filings with the SEC, particularly in the risk factors and forward-looking statements portion of such filings. Copies are available from the SEC, from the FICO website or from our Investor Relations team.