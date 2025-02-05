Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 4, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Corporate Participants

Cindy Olsen - Head of Investor Relations and Strategy

Scott Boatwright - Chief Executive Officer

Adam Rymer - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sara Senatore - Bank of America

David Tarantino - Baird

David Palmer - Evercore ISI

Lauren Silberman - Deutsche Bank

Dennis Geiger - UBS

Christine Zhao - Goldman Sachs

John Ivankoe - JPMorgan

Andrew Charles - TD Cowen

Danilo Gargiulo - Bernstein

Jon Tower - Citi

Brian Harbour - Morgan Stanley

Sharon Zackfia - William Blair

Brian Bittner - Oppenheimer & Co.

Zach Fadem - Wells Fargo

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Chipotle Mexican Grill Fourth Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]. Please note, today's event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Cindy Olsen, Head of Investor Relations and Strategy. Please go ahead.

Cindy Olsen

Hello, everyone, and welcome to our fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2024 earnings call. By now, you should have access to our earnings press release. If not, it may be found on the Investor Relations website at ir.chipotle.com.

I will begin by reminding you that certain statements and projections made in this presentation about our future business and financial results constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current business and market expectations, and our actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Please see the risk factors contained in our annual report on Form 10-K and in our Form 10-Qs for a discussion of risks that may cause our actual results to vary from these forward-looking statements.