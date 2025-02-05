Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 4, 2024 4:30 PM ET
Corporate Participants
Cindy Olsen - Head of Investor Relations and Strategy
Scott Boatwright - Chief Executive Officer
Adam Rymer - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Sara Senatore - Bank of America
David Tarantino - Baird
David Palmer - Evercore ISI
Lauren Silberman - Deutsche Bank
Dennis Geiger - UBS
Christine Zhao - Goldman Sachs
John Ivankoe - JPMorgan
Andrew Charles - TD Cowen
Danilo Gargiulo - Bernstein
Jon Tower - Citi
Brian Harbour - Morgan Stanley
Sharon Zackfia - William Blair
Brian Bittner - Oppenheimer & Co.
Zach Fadem - Wells Fargo
Operator
Good day and welcome to the Chipotle Mexican Grill Fourth Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]. Please note, today's event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Cindy Olsen, Head of Investor Relations and Strategy. Please go ahead.
Cindy Olsen
Hello, everyone, and welcome to our fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2024 earnings call. By now, you should have access to our earnings press release. If not, it may be found on the Investor Relations website at ir.chipotle.com.
I will begin by reminding you that certain statements and projections made in this presentation about our future business and financial results constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current business and market expectations, and our actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Please see the risk factors contained in our annual report on Form 10-K and in our Form 10-Qs for a discussion of risks that may cause our actual results to vary from these forward-looking statements.
- Read more current CMG analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts